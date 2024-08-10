Chicago to Host BACK TO THE FUTURE's First Ever Fan Night

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Broadway In Chicago will host BACK TO THE FUTURE'S first ever Fan Night at the Cadillac Palace Theatre on Friday, August 16. Fans of the beloved franchise are encouraged to cosplay as their favorite characters or dress in their favorite ‘50s, ‘80s, or Prom Night attire for the 7:30pm performance of BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL. The first 300 fans arriving in themed attire will receive an exclusive limited-edition BACK TO THE FUTURE FAN NIGHT poster with additional surprises coming throughout the evening. Show tickets are required to attend the Friday, August 16 Fan Night performance and may be purchased now at https://bit.ly/BTTF_FanNight.

“The fans made BACK TO THE FUTURE a hit in 1985 and have sustained it ever since,” said Bob Gale, co-creator of BACK TO THE FUTURE and book writer and producer of the musical. “We're thrilled to kick-off our three-week Chicago engagement with a celebration of the fans, many of whom are lifelong members of our BACK TO THE FUTURE family.”

The BACK TO THE FUTURE franchise has been a staple in households since its release in 1985, cultivating a dedicated fanbase over the years. The first film is considered a huge success earning $388.1 million in revenue and becoming the highest grossing film worldwide in 1985. The total box office for all three films was $936.6 million (over $1.8 billion in today's money). The movies were prized for their high-quality production, cinematography and graphics which were uncommon for films of the day.

BACK TO THE FUTURE has left a legacy on media and entertainment, inspiring numerous references, homages, and discussions about its themes and predictions. The franchise is a consistent staple for Comic Cons for fans to gather, commonly dressed as their favorite characters, including Marty McFly and Doc Brown. The franchise also has a significant impact with its imaginative depiction of time travel, influencing not just science fiction but popular perceptions of technology and the future. The DeLorean, the car that was used as a time machine, has become a symbolic representation of the brand and a prized collector's item for those who customize it as a movie replica.

ABOUT BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL

Marty McFly is a rock ‘n' roll teenager who is accidentally transported back to 1955 in a time-traveling DeLorean invented by his friend, Dr. Emmett Brown. But before he can return to 1985, Marty must make sure his high school-aged parents fall in love in order to save his own existence.

Based on the Universal Pictures/Amblin Entertainment film, BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical has a book by Bob Gale, new music and lyrics by Emmy and Grammy Award-winning Alan Silvestri and six-time Grammy Award-winning Glen Ballard, with additional songs from the film including “The Power of Love” and “Johnny B. Goode.” Bob Gale is the co-creator and co-writer of the Back to the Future film trilogy and Alan Silvestri composed the iconic film score for the series.

BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical is directed by Tony Award winner John Rando and features a multi-Tony and Olivier Award-winning design team that includes Tim Hatley (set and costume design), Tim Lutkin and Hugh Vanstone (lighting), Gareth Owen (sound) and Finn Ross (video), with choreography by Chris Bailey, musical supervision and arrangements by Nick Finlow, illusions by Chris Fisher, orchestrations by Ethan Popp and Bryan Crook, dance arrangements by David Chase, and casting by Tara Rubin. Bespoke Theatricals serves as General Manager.

ABOUT BROADWAY IN CHICAGO

Broadway In Chicago was created in July 2000 and over the past 24 years has grown to be one of the largest commercial touring homes in the country. A Nederlander Presentation, Broadway In Chicago lights up the Chicago Theater District entertaining up to 1.7 million people annually in five theatres. Broadway In Chicago presents a full range of entertainment, including musicals and plays, on the stages of five of the finest theatres in Chicago's Loop including the Cadillac Palace Theatre, CIBC Theatre, James M. Nederlander Theatre, and just off the Magnificent Mile, the Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place and presenting Broadway shows at the Auditorium Theatre.

For more information, visit www.BroadwayInChicago.com.

Follow @broadwayinchicago on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok #broadwayinchicago

