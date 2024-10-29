Chicago a Cappella to Continue 2024-25 Season With HOLIDAYS A CAPELLA

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Chicago a cappella will continue its 2024/25 season this December with Holidays a cappella, a concert designed to bring holiday cheer to the whole family. The program retells the beloved tale A Child’s Christmas in Wales by poet Dylan Thomas. Three-time Jeff award winning actor Greg Vinkler joins the artists of Chicago a cappella under the direction of Co-Music Directors John William Trotter and Ryan Cox to bring this story to life. A four-concert tour begins on December 6 and travels around Chicagoland with stops in Chicago, Evanston, Oak Park, and Naperville.

Additionally, a special hour-long Holidays a cappella Family Edition specifically programmed for families and children will be held on December 7 at the Old Town School of Folk Music. Tickets for all performances are on sale now at chicagoacappella.org.

“Holidays a cappella is really about the warmth, nostalgia, and joy of the season,” shares John William Trotter, Artistic Director of Chicago a cappella. “It’s a program that blends tradition and surprise—from the timeless beauty of 'Lo, How a Rose E’er Blooming' to the soulful harmonies of 'My Lord Has Come' and the energy of 'Get Down to Bethlehem.' Actor Greg Vinkler’s narration of A Child’s Christmas in Wales adds an extra layer of magic to the evening, much like a grandparent sharing cherished tales by the fireside. It’s this mix of music and storytelling that adds a special kind of charm to the evening, reminding us all of what makes Christmas so meaningful.”



Singers for Holidays a cappella are sopranos Carolyne DalMonte, Rebecca Fitzpatrick, and Cari Plachy; mezzo-sopranos Chelsea Lyons and Emily Price; tenors Ace Gangoso and Alan Taylor; basses Matthew Brennan, Adam Kosberg, and Joe Labozetta.



Tickets and Performances:



The performance schedule for Holidays a cappella is as follows:

· Friday, December 6 at 7:30 PM at Wentz Concert Hall, 171 E Chicago Ave. in Naperville

· FAMILY EDITION: Saturday, December 7 at 3:00 PM at Szold Hall at Old Town School of Folk Music, 4545 N Lincoln Ave. in Chicago

· Sunday, December 8 at 3:00 PM at Pilgrim Congregational Church, 460 Lake St. in Oak Park

· Friday, December 13 at 7:30 PM at Buchanan Chapel at Fourth Presbyterian Church, 115 E. Delaware Place in Chicago

· Saturday, December 14 at 7:30 PM at Nichols Concert Hall, 1490 Chicago Ave. in Evanston

Tickets are $38.00 general admission and $48.00 for preferred seating with a limited number of $10 Student tickets and Pay What You Can tickets available at each performance. Tickets to the Family Edition concert are $15 for the general public and $13 for OTSFM members. Additionally, audiences have the opportunity to purchase a ticket to receive a link to a digital version of the performance for $38.00, available to stream from home beginning the week of December 15. Further discounts are available for members and groups of ten or more. Tickets for all performances in CAC’s 2024/25 Season are available now at chicagoacappella.org.

