Chicago Welcomes Back The Hit Immersive Musical Improv Show, THE SINGEASY

AFTER A SELLOUT SUMMER RUN AT ROOM 13, THE 1920S IMMERSIVE, INTERACTIVE MUSICAL COMEDY IMPROV SHOW, "THE SINGEASY" REOPENING FEBRUARY 15TH

The SingEasy is a 1920's speakeasy with a modern twist.

Celebrity Twitter feeds, audience Instagram accounts, and popular Memes fuel the comedy, while cocktails fuel the audience. Performing Saturdays February 15th - March 7th. With a preview night January 25th

CHICAGO - The SingEasy. What happens with the spirits of a 1920's speakeasy try to figure out the modern outside world through the lens of social-media? Find out as the cast of The SingEasy present a musical comedy show that's Immersive, interactive and Improvised! Presented at Room 13 one of Chicago's most exclusive, intimate speakeasies. Entrance is usually reserved for members only, but this is your chance to access the prohibition era club yourself. Come see a retro-take on modern pop culture at The SingEasy! Performances start February 15th. Party starts at 10pm with the show starting at 10:30pm at Room 13, 222 N Sheffield Ave, Chicago, IL 60657 Tickets are $25 a pearson and can be purchased at thesingeasy.com Patrons of Room 13 must be 21 of age to attend.

CAST:

Ruby Voit as "Lucky", The SingEasy's Host and Emcee

Tom Bukovac / James Vozzella as "Burt Hudson", The Belmont Baritone

Alex DiVirgilio as "Bailey O'Connor", The Skokie Screwball

Maura Hogan as "Velma St.Cyr", The Chicago Chanteuse

Kelly Steik as "Daisy Northbrook", New to the big city!

Ashley Geron as "Paisley", Tries to keeps show rolling along

Additional cast members:

Brittny Congleton

Scott Allen Curry

Production team:

Directed and Created by Scott Allen Curry

Musical Direction: John Sturk

Production Stage Manager: Abby Gillette





