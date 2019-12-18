Chicago Welcomes Back The Hit Immersive Musical Improv Show, THE SINGEASY
AFTER A SELLOUT SUMMER RUN AT ROOM 13, THE 1920S IMMERSIVE, INTERACTIVE MUSICAL COMEDY IMPROV SHOW, "THE SINGEASY" REOPENING FEBRUARY 15TH
The SingEasy is a 1920's speakeasy with a modern twist.
Celebrity Twitter feeds, audience Instagram accounts, and popular Memes fuel the comedy, while cocktails fuel the audience. Performing Saturdays February 15th - March 7th. With a preview night January 25th
CHICAGO - The SingEasy. What happens with the spirits of a 1920's speakeasy try to figure out the modern outside world through the lens of social-media? Find out as the cast of The SingEasy present a musical comedy show that's Immersive, interactive and Improvised! Presented at Room 13 one of Chicago's most exclusive, intimate speakeasies. Entrance is usually reserved for members only, but this is your chance to access the prohibition era club yourself. Come see a retro-take on modern pop culture at The SingEasy! Performances start February 15th. Party starts at 10pm with the show starting at 10:30pm at Room 13, 222 N Sheffield Ave, Chicago, IL 60657 Tickets are $25 a pearson and can be purchased at thesingeasy.com Patrons of Room 13 must be 21 of age to attend.
CAST:
Ruby Voit as "Lucky", The SingEasy's Host and Emcee
Tom Bukovac / James Vozzella as "Burt Hudson", The Belmont Baritone
Alex DiVirgilio as "Bailey O'Connor", The Skokie Screwball
Maura Hogan as "Velma St.Cyr", The Chicago Chanteuse
Kelly Steik as "Daisy Northbrook", New to the big city!
Ashley Geron as "Paisley", Tries to keeps show rolling along
Additional cast members:
Brittny Congleton
Scott Allen Curry
Production team:
Directed and Created by Scott Allen Curry
Musical Direction: John Sturk
Production Stage Manager: Abby Gillette