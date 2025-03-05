Chicago Magic Lounge To Present Walter King, Jr.'s SPELLBINDER

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Chicago Magic Lounge will welcome Walter King Jr., aka The Spellbinder, as its next Artist-In-Residence with his new show Diary of a Black Illusionist. Taking the audience on a journey through his storied career, which began right here in Chicago, The Spellbinder will thrill audiences with his incredible illusions and unforgettable stories.

Diary of a Black Illusionist runs Wednesdays at 7:00pm, April 2 – June 25, 2025. The press opening is Wednesday, April 26, 2025. Tickets are priced $42 (Main Floor) and $47.50 (Front Row). Tickets for all Chicago Magic Lounge shows are available at the box office, (312) 366-4500 or online at chicagomagiclounge.com.

Diary of a Black Illusionist combines magic and heartfelt storytelling, inspired by the vibrant energy of Chicago's urban scene. Join Walter as he brings his personal diary to life on stage, sharing entries addressed to his father and revealing how his West Side roots influenced his unique blend of hip-hop dance, music, theater, and mind-bending magic. King's career spans more than four decades - from the epic dance clubs of 1980s Chicago, the grand stages of Las Vegas, viral fame, and international renown with millions of views on social media.

Diary of a Black Illusionist is more than a show—it's a celebration of culture, resilience, and wonder, brought to life by a master entertainer who knows exactly how to leave you astonished, uplifted, and spellbound.

About Walter King, Jr.

Walter King, Jr., “The Spellbinder” is America’s premier Master entertainer of magic and illusion. Born and raised on the Westside of Chicago, Walter is a self-taught illusionist/magician and the first to combine Hip-Hop dance, music, and theater with the visual art of illusion and magic. He is also the first African American Illusionist to perform in Las Vegas and Atlantic City. King, an award-winning illusionist, has performed for nearly 4 decades throughout the U.S., Canada, and the Caribbean Islands and has entertained stars like Jennifer Hudson, Gladys Knight, and Chance The Rapper, to name a few. A recent private performance went viral on TikTok and Instagram, accumulating over 15 million views worldwide. During the late 2000s, he was named one of the "Great Performers of Illinois" by the IAC (Illinois Arts Council.) Walter’s incorporation of theater, dance, music, and comedy with illusions never fails to leave audiences SPELLBOUND!

Also Happening at Chicago Magic Lounge

The Close-Up Show

Mondays at 7:00pm

Tickets: General Admission $30

The Showcase

Tuesdays at 7:00pm

Tickets: Standard: $37.50; Front Row: $42

Artist-in-Residence Series

Trent James’ Static Magic

Wednesdays at 7:00pm through March 28, 2024

Tickets: Standard: $42.50; Front Row: $47.50

Trent James, a favorite at the Chicago Magic Lounge and the 2020 Artist-in-Residence is back on the Harry Blackstone Cabaret stage with his new one-person show, "Static Magic." This show features amazing magic, comedy, and stories about growing up as a second-generation magician.

The Signature Show

Thursdays-Sundays at 7:00pm, Fridays and Saturdays at 10pm, Sundays at 4pm starting May 11th

Tickets: Front Row $89.50 - $96, Premium Main Floor (main floor banquette and main floor cabaret) $76.00 – $82.50, Standard (rail and elevated banquette) $68.50 - $75, Mezzanine $55.00 – 61.50.

Family Show

Sundays at 3:30pm through May 4th

Tickets: Standard: $40; Front Row: $50

Tickets for all Chicago Magic Lounge performances are available at the box office, (312) 366-4500 or online at chicagomagiclounge.com. Chicago Magic Lounge is a 21+ venue. Ages 16+ allowed to ticketed evening shows with a legal guardian. Ages 5+ are allowed to The Family Show. Children must be supervised by an adult at all times. The staff and performers of the Chicago magic lounge are fully vaccinated for covid 19. Ticket holders must attest to being fully vaccinated against covid-19 or have tested negative within 48 hours prior to your visit to enter the premises.

For a complete schedule of performances and more information about Chicago Magic Lounge, resident and guest performers, and more, please visit chicagomagiclounge.com.

Comments