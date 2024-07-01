Cast and Creative Team Set for FIRST DATE at Oil Lamp Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Oil Lamp Theater has revealed the cast and creative team for its mainstage production of First Date, with a book by Austin Winsberg and music and lyrics by Alan Zachary and Michael Weiner, September 5 - October 20, at Oil Lamp Theater, 1723 Glenview Road. First Date is directed by Christina Ramirez and music directed by Kyra Leigh with previews Thursday, Sept. 5 and Friday, Sept. 6 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 7 at 3 p.m. The opening/press performance is Saturday, Sept. 7 at 7:30 p.m. The performance schedule is Thursdays and Fridays at 7:30 p.m.,Saturdays at 3 and 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m.

The current running time is 90 minutes with no intermission. Tickets are on sale now for $20 - $30 for previews and $34 - $48 for the run at OilLampTheater.org.

When blind date newbie Aaron is set up with serial-dater Casey, a casual drink at a busy New York restaurant turns into a hilarious high-stakes dinner. As the date unfolds in real time, the couple quickly finds that they are not alone on this unpredictable evening. In a delightful and unexpected twist, Casey and Aaron's inner critics take on a life of their own when other restaurant patrons transform into supportive best friends, manipulative exes and protective parents, who sing and dance with them through ice-breakers, appetizers and potential conversational land mines.

The cast of First Date includes Dani Pike (she/her, Casey); Adrian Thornburg (he/him, Aaron); Mari Duckler (she/her, Woman 1); Nikolai Sorokin (he/him, Man 1/Aaron cover); Kyle Twomey (he/they, Man 2); Laura Thoresen (she/her, U/S Casey); Madison Jaffe-Richter (she/her, U/S Woman 1) and Jake Rehling (he/him, U/S Man 1 and Man 2).

The production team includes Christina Ramirez (she/her, director); Kyra Leigh (she/her, music director); Connor Windle (she/her, stage manager); Reina McGonigle (she/her, asst. stage manager); Spencer Donovan (he/him, scenic designer); Ellen Markus (she/her, properties designer); Taylor Pfenning (she/her, costume designer); Sam Anderson (they/she, lighting designer) and Barbie Brown (they/them, technical director).

