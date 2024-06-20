Cast and Creative Team Set for DONTRELL, WHO KISSED THE SEA at Pegasus Theatre Chicago

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Pegasus Theatre Chicago has revealed the cast and creative team for Dontrell, Who Kissed the Sea, July 11 - August 18, written by Nathan Alan Davis and directed by Pegasus’ Executive and Producing Director Ilesa Duncan, at Chicago Dramatists, 798 N. Aberdeen. Previews are Thursday, July 11 through Saturday, July 13 at 7 p.m. The opening/press performance is Sunday, July 14 at 2:30 p.m. The performance schedule is Fridays at 7 p.m., Saturdays at 2:30 and 7 p.m. and Sundays at 2:30 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now for $15 - $30 at PegasusTheatreChicago.org.

Blending poetry, humor, wordplay and ritual, Dontrell, Who Kissed the Sea is a hero’s quest to explore the journey to redeem history’s misdeeds. Eighteen-year-old Dontrell Jones the Third decides his duty and destiny is to venture into the Atlantic Ocean in search of an ancestor lost during the Middle Passage. However, his family fears losing their prized son to the waters of a mysterious and haunting past.

The cast of Dontrell, Who Kissed the Sea includes Blake Dupree (Dontrell); David Goodloe (Dad); Maya Abram (Mom); Aja Singletary (Shea); Aundria TraNay (Danielle); Zay Williams (Robby) and Emma Wineman (Erika).

The production team includes Ilesa Duncan (director); India Burton (associate director), Wynn Lee (scenic); Brenden Marble (lights); Eme Ospina-Lopez (projections); Chris Kriz (sound); Paloma Locsin (props); Emma Brandenburger (costumes); Tanji Harper (choreography); Maya V. Prentiss (intimacy coordinator), Faramade Oladapo (Yoruba consultant); Caitlyn Birmingham (stage manager) and Addoris Davis (production manager).



