Cast Set for The Second City 113th Mainstage Revue

The Second City has revealed the cast and crew of Live Sketch Comedy: The Second City’s 113th Mainstage Revue. Second City’s VP of Creative Jen Ellison directs this all-star ensemble featuring returning cast members Adonis Holmes, Hannah Ingle, Jordan Stafford, and Adisa Williams. Joining the cast are Second City Touring Company alum Bill Letz and e.t.c. alum Leila Gorstein. Devonte E. Washington joins the team as stage manager. Ryan Miera returns as music director, composer, and sound designer. Mainstage and e.t.c. alum Laurel Krabacher joins as Associate Director.

The Second City presents... Live Sketch Comedy: The Second City Mainstage’s 113th Revue! In the time-honored tradition of The Second City, YOU are invited to the exciting experience of watching and participating in our creative process. For a limited time, while the cast is creating and honing new material, audiences have the chance to participate in shaping new sketches, songs and characters being developed in real time! Your reactions, ideas, and energy will directly influence our milestone 113th Revue. This special time allows ticket holders an exclusive glimpse into the artistry and improvisation that has defined The Second City's legacy worldwide for 65 years.

The producing team includes Jen Ellison (VP, Creative), Thomas J. Troup II (Producer, Resident Stages), Elizabeth Howard (Executive Producer), Parisa Jalili (COO/CRO), and Ed Wells (CEO).

The Second City’s 113th Mainstage Revue plays Tuesday - Thursday 8pm, Friday - Sunday 7pm and Fridays and Saturdays 10pm.

