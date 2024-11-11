Cast Set For DON'T LET THE PIGEON DRIVE THE BUS at the Young People's Theatre of Chicago

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Building on two years of sold-out performances, and demand for weekday school matinees, The Young People's Theatre of Chicago will transition this season from an intramural Greenhouse Theater Center project to a stand-alone, professional children's theatre.

The company's 2024-2025 season will launch with the return of the all-ages musical that sold-out every performance in YPT's inaugural season. Mo Willems' adaptation of his own best-selling Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus runs Nov 23-Dec 22 at Lincoln Park's historic Greenhouse Theatre Center (2257 N Lincoln Ave).

Adapted by Mo Willems from his own best-selling, Caldecott Honor Award-winning book, Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus is the story of a woebegone Pigeon who bemoans his tedious days. But when Bus Driver is running late (gasp!), our irrepressible bird believes that his dream to drive a big beautiful city bus might actually come true!

With music by celebrated TYA composer Deborah Wicks La Puma and puppets designed and built by Rick Lyon, puppet designer for Broadway's Avenue Q, Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus is the best-selling show in YPT history. YPT's first Pigeon production sold-out every single performance weeks before its 2023 opening. Patrons are encouraged to get their tickets early!

Artistic director Randy White notes that, "Pigeon was a wonderful experience for all of us. Our actors were incredible-mastering the Avenue Q-style hand-and-rod puppets and Willems' wickedly fast vaudeville-inspired dialogue! I'm just so grateful that this brilliant cast and creative team are back. We're all thrilled to hop on the Mo Willems bus one more time!"

Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus runs 55 mins. The production is suitable for all ages.

THE CAST

YPT is delighted to announce that most of Pigeon's original cast is back! Led by Brade Bradshaw as Pigeon, the multi-talented returning cast includes Karla Serrato as Bus Driver, Tamsen Glaser as Duckling/Bus Engine and Marquis Bundy as Teenager. They are joined by experienced Chicago actors Jake Elkins (previously featured in YPT's Junie B. Jones) as Hot Dog Vendor/Business Man and Dakota Hughes as Little Old Lady.

Brade Bradshaw (Pigeon) is thrilled to be back performing with YPT! Previously seen in YPT's productions

of Junie B. Jones and Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus. Other previous theatre credits include: Chicago Shakespeare Theater, The Second City, Milwaukee Repertory Theatre, Baltimore Center Stage, About Face Theatre, and Creede Repertory Theatre. Brade received his BFA in Acting and Directing from Oklahoma City University and completed the EPR Program at Milwaukee Rep post-graduation. Special thanks to his incredible support system, including his parents, Simon, and all-star team at Paonessa Talent Agency. (bradebradshaw.com)

Marquis Bundy (Teenager) is excited to be back at YPT! He currently resides in Des Moines, Iowa, where he was last seen as Lead Drifter in Beautiful: The Carole King Musical at the Des Moines Community Playhouse, and Jesus in Godspell at Ankeny Community Theatre. Chicago credits include shows at Citadel Theatre Company, The Home Creative Company, The Sigman Brothers Productions, POC Productions, and YPT, including the original Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus. Marquis works as the Store Manager of Smokey Row Coffee in Ankeny, Iowa.

TAMSEN GLASER (she/her) (Bus Engine) is thrilled to return to YPT Chicago and Pigeon! Other Chicago credits: Paramount, Northlight, Chicago Shakes, Victory Gardens, Haven Chicago, Red Tape, and GreatWorks. Regional credits: Seattle Rep, Farmers Alley, and Salida Theatre Project. Television credits: Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, neXt, and Shining Girls. Film credits: A Christmas Winter Song (Lifetime). She holds an MFA from the University of Washington. Proudly represented by DDO Chicago. www.tamsenglaser.com

JAKE ELKINS (Business Man) is so happy to be returning to YPT after being a part of last season's Junie B Jones! Other Chicago credits include Shrek the Musical (Music Theater Works), Musical Parodies of Love Actually and The Bachelor (Right Angle Entertainment), Wizard of Oz and Grease (Marriott Theater), and Mary Stuart and Wizard of Oz (Chicago Shakespeare Theater). Love and thanks to Family, Friends, and Amanda. Represented by Gray Talent Group.

Dakota Hughes (They/Them) (Little Old Lady) CHICAGO: Poor People, FRANKENSTREISAND *Jeff Award Winner for Best Supporting Actor (Hell in A Handbag Productions), Billy Elliot, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, School of Rock, Into the Woods, Cinderella, Kinky Boots (Paramount Theatre), Queer Eye: The Parody Musical!(Second City), Thrones! The Parody Musical (Apollo Theatre), Lizzie (Firebrand Theatre), Bunny's Book Club, Neverwhere (Lifeline Theater), American Idiot, Aristophanesathon (The Hypocrites). Dakota received a BFA in Musical Theatre Performance from Columbia College Chicago. Represented by Gray Talent Group. Catch them in Theo Ubique's production of Secret Garden and Porchlight's upcoming production of Fun Home.

KARLA SERRATO (she/her) (Bus Driver) is thrilled to be getting back behind the wheel! Returning for a second time with the stellar cast at YPTC. Favorite roles include Nina Rosario in In The Heights, Sarah in Chicago Fire (S7:Ep5), Lupe in the indie short Super Lupe, and Holly in Deck the Hallmark. Her most recent work includes covering principle roles in The Best Friggin' Songs of The Second City at The Second City and Jeff nominated Somewhere Over The Border, with Teatro Vista. Karla is a proud Latina actor eager to continue seeing equity and inclusion in the performing arts. Karla is represented by Gray Talent Group and is a member of SAG-AFTRA. You can follow Karla on Instagram @Karla__Serrato.

DON'T LET THE PIGEON DRIVE THE BUS

Nov 22 - Dec 23, 2023

Preview Performance: Saturday, Dec 22 @ 10am

Press Performance: Saturday, Dec 22 @ 1pm

Performance Schedule: Saturdays at 11am & 1pm; Sundays at 1pm

Book by Mo Willems and Mr. Warburton

Lyrics by Mo Willems

Composed by Deborah Wicks La Puma

Directed by Randy White

Set Design by Jacqueline Penrod

Lighting Design by Kevin Rechner

Costume Design by Cindy Moon

Props Design by Nicolas Bartelson

Sound Design by Kurt Ottinger

Choreography by Matthew Weidenbener

Musical Director by Sam Shankman

Stage Managed by Jayce Lewis

Greenhouse Theater Center / 2257 N. Lincoln Ave / 773 404 7336 Tickets: $28.50 / $19.50 (under 12) Appropriate for all

