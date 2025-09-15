CAPITOL FOOLS to Return to McAninch Arts Center for Two Performances This October

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The McAninch Arts Center (MAC) in Glen Ellyn will welcome back the Capitol Fools for two performances on Sunday, October 12, at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. in the Belushi Performance Hall.

Carrying on the legacy of the Capitol Steps, the Capitol Fools put the “mock” in democracy with sharp, witty song parodies and rapid-fire political satire. With material that evolves daily to match the headlines, the troupe will lampoon figures such as RFK Jr., Karoline Leavitt, Bernie Sanders, AOC, and even Kermit the Frog, alongside returning favorites like Bob Dylan, Neil deGrasse Tyson, Marjorie Taylor Greene, and Mitch McConnell. Audiences can also look forward to the group’s trademark backward-talking spoonerisms and breakneck costume changes.

The original Capitol Steps entertained audiences for nearly 40 years, until the pandemic forced their closure in 2020. In 2022, alumni reunited as the Capitol Fools to continue the tradition of musical political satire.

The cast appearing at the MAC includes former Capitol Steps members Jon Bell, Evan Casey, Nancy Dolliver, and Jack Rowles, who also serves as show director. They will be joined by Emily Gleichenhaus, making her MAC debut. Howard Breitbart returns as music director, while Mark Eaton continues as head writer, and Evan Casey contributes to the writing team in addition to performing.

Performances will take place on Sunday, October 12 at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. at the Belushi Performance Hall, located inside the McAninch Arts Center, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn, IL. Tickets are priced $39–$49 and may be purchased online at AtTheMAC.org, by phone at 630-942-4000, or in person at the MAC Box Office, open Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 6 p.m. and two hours before showtime.

Note: This performance may contain adult themes and material.