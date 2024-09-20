BrightSide Theatre Will Co-Sponsor Blood Drive in Honor of DRACULA

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



BrightSide Theatre, in honor of its season-opening production of the play DRACULA, is co-sponsoring a blood drive with the Naperville Women’s Club and the Versiti Blood Center of Illinois, on Saturday, October 5 from 9 am to 1 pm.

The legendary vampire of Transylvania will make a rare daylight appearance in the form of the actor Danny Parrott, who will play the blood-thirsty Count in BrightSide’s production, to greet donors and thank them for their donations. (Prospective donors can rest assured he will not be actually extracting their donations).

Blood donations will be taken at the Naperville Women's Club Meeting Room, 14 S Washington Street Naperville, on Saturday, October 5 from 9am-1:30pm. Persons interested in donating blood can register in advance and schedule a time at https://donate.illinois.versiti.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/5610222.

Anyone donating blood with be given a $5 discount code for tickets to BrightSide’s DRACULA.

Comments