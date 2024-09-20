News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

BrightSide Theatre Will Co-Sponsor Blood Drive in Honor of DRACULA

The event is on Saturday, October 5 from 9 am to 1 pm.

By: Sep. 20, 2024
BrightSide Theatre Will Co-Sponsor Blood Drive in Honor of DRACULA Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

BrightSide Theatre, in honor of its season-opening production of the play DRACULA, is co-sponsoring a blood drive with the Naperville Women’s Club and the Versiti Blood Center of Illinois, on Saturday, October 5 from 9 am to 1 pm.

LATEST NEWS

Chicago Playback Theatre Ensemble to Host PLAYBACK AND PIE Event
Red Theater Unveils 24/25 Season Featuring a World Premiere & More
The Dolphin Show to Present 82nd Annual Production CINDERELLA
Review: NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 at Writers Theatre

The legendary vampire of Transylvania will make a rare daylight appearance in the form of the actor Danny Parrott, who will play the blood-thirsty Count in BrightSide’s production, to greet donors and thank them for their donations. (Prospective donors can rest assured he will not be actually extracting their donations).

Blood donations will be taken at the Naperville Women's Club Meeting Room, 14 S Washington Street Naperville, on Saturday, October 5 from  9am-1:30pm. Persons interested in donating blood can register in advance and schedule a time at https://donate.illinois.versiti.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/5610222.

Anyone donating blood with be given a $5 discount code for tickets to BrightSide’s DRACULA.



Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.







Videos