Beverly Theatre Guild's Announces Cast of THE ADDAMS FAMILY

The Beverly Theatre Guild has announced the cast of its upcoming production, The Addams Family – A New Musical Comedy.

This creepy, kooky, mysterious and spooky musical hilariously explores the macabre as the eccentric Addams family must navigate the challenges of their daughter's unexpected romance with a ‘normal' young man, revealing the true meaning of family and acceptance.

The first show of BTG's 2024-25 Season is being produced by Barb Lenihan (Mount Greenwood) and Shannon Bracken (Oak Lawn), with a creative team that includes Gina Lutvi (Oak Lawn) as Director, Sheilah O'Grady (Orland Park) as Assistant Director, Sharon Mason (Ashburn) as Music Director, Michael Barr-Schinzel (Beverly) as Associate Music Director, and Tom Fagan (Oak Forest) as Choreographer.

Starring in the lead roles are Juan Castillo (Tinley Park) as Gomez Addams, Erin Renée Baumrucker (Avondale) as Morticia Addams, Joelle Singer Jensen (Hyde Park) as Wednesday Addams, Lucas Mora (Oak Lawn) as Pugsley Addams, Timothy Casey (Oak Lawn) as Uncle Fester, Nancy Alvarez (Garfield Ridge) as Grandma Addams, and Bob Bullen (Orland Park) as Lurch. Additionally, Sterlin Johnson (Calumet City) will play the role of Wednesday's fiancé Lucas Beineke, with Sean Henry (Beverly) and Leandra Ward (Steger) playing his parents. The talented ensemble cast of Ancestors consists of Morgan Ayres (Palos Heights), Hugo Balta (Galewood), Lauren Bourret (Mount Greenwood), Kathryn Cargill (Palos Heights), Louis D'Antonio (Tinley Park), Elaina Dague (Homewood), Maggie Fechner (Beverly), Allianna Garcia (Evergreen Park), Emma Gavin (Chicago Ridge), Mac Gillespie (Beverly), Kallie Givens (Washington Heights), Lorenzo Kelly (Oak Lawn), Maggie Lavin (Chicago Ridge), Jen Lenihan (Oak Lawn), Erin Love (Richton Park), Kelli Mason (Oak Lawn), Meg Massaro (Beverly), Max Molenda (Orland Park), Danielle O'Malley (Mount Greenwood), Aidan Raubolt (Orland Park), Grace Regalado (Mount Greenwood), Meg Seth (Oak Forest), Laina Van Dyke (Palos Park), and Yaya Van Dyke (Palos Park).

For this pre-Halloween production, audience members will be encouraged to dress in costumes to enhance their show experience. There will even be a Costume Contest at every performance. Plan to get your tickets now so you won't miss out on the fun.!

The Beverly Theatre Guild is Chicago's longest running community theatre company and is currently in its 62nd season. All BTG shows are performed at the Baer Theater, a 425-seat venue with state-of-the-art sound and lighting, located at 2153 West 111th Street on the campus of the Morgan Park Academy. Information on BTG may be found at www.beverlytheatreguild.org.

