BIC Emerging Theatre Award Recipient Announced

The League of Chicago Theatres, now celebrating its 40th Anniversary, announces Interrobang Theatre Project as the recipient of the 2019 Broadway In Chicago Emerging Theatre Award. Interrobang will be honored at the League of Chicago Theatres Annual Gala on Monday, May 20, 2019 at the Palmer House Hilton, 17 E. Monroe St. in Chicago.

The Gala will bring together friends of Chicago theatre to raise funds for programs to support Chicagoland's more than 250 member theatre companies. In addition to Interrobang, the event will honor Mike Nussbaum with the Lifetime Achievement Award, Free Street Theater with the Artistic Achievement Award, and Aguijón Theater with the Artistic Achievement Award. A Special Tribute Award will be given to Derrick Sanders and Allstate Insurance Company on the 10th Anniversary of the August Wilson Monologue Competition.

Tickets to the League of Chicago Theatres Gala are available for $350 per person, and all proceeds benefit the League of Chicago Theatres which promotes, supports, and advocates for theatre in Chicago. To purchase tickets, or for sponsorship opportunities and participation information, visit https://chicagoplays.com/annual-gala/. or call 312-554-9800.

Georgette Verdin, Managing Artistic Director of Interrobang comments, "Interrobang Theatre Project is incredibly honored to be selected as the next recipient of The Broadway In Chicago Emerging Theatre Award. As we look ahead to our tenth season, we're excited to use the award to bolster vital programming such as our Playwriting Initiative, in partnership with DePaul University, to support an increase in stipends for our artists and to continue working towards organizational sustainability to ensure we're producing rare, relevant and raw theatre well into the future."

"Broadway In Chicago is proud to sponsor this award that celebrates the ever-emerging theatres in our rich theatre community," Eileen LaCario, Vice President of Broadway In Chicago said. "We appreciate the League of Chicago Theatres, which brings together, what we consider, one of the most exciting and progressive theatre cities in the world and provides a platform for our community to nominate and honor a theatre each year based on the respect of their peers."

The Broadway In Chicago Emerging Theatre Award was created in 2007 to encourage, support, and promote young theatres in Chicago that have demonstrated great ability and promise, artistic excellence and fiscal responsibility in business practices. Applications for the award were accepted during March 2019. Eligible companies are members of the League of Chicago Theatres, have been incorporated at least 3 and no longer than 10 years, and have demonstrated artistic excellence and fiscal responsibility. The award recipient was determined by a majority vote of member companies of the League of Chicago Theatres.

Broadway In Chicago will provide a $5,000 cash prize and marketing support, including an advertising package. Previous award recipients include: Broken Nose Theatre, Route 66 Theatre Company, Sideshow Theatre Company, Jackalope Theatre Company, Oracle Productions, The House Theatre of Chicago, Silk Road Theatre Project (now Silk Road Rising), the side project, Steep Theatre, The New Colony, Theatre Seven of Chicago and 16th Street Theater.

About Interrobang Theatre Project

Now in its ninth season, Interrobang Theatre Project, under the artistic leadership of Georgette Verdin, has been hailed by the Chicago Tribune as a "company to watch" and by Time Out Chicago as "one of Chicago's most promising young theatre companies." Chris Jones called Foxfinder, which kicked off Interrobang's 2017-18 season, "...a ripping good yarn," earning it 3.5 stars from the Chicago Tribune. Foxfinder also garnered seven non-Equity Jeff Awards nominations including Best Director and Production of a Play, and took home two awards for Best Original Music and Set Design. The company also earned seven non-Equity Jeff Nominations for their seventh season, including Best Director, Production of a Play, Solo Performance and acting nominations for Lead Actor, Actress (win) and Actor in a Supporting Role (win). Productions have included the world premiere of Calamity West's Ibsen is Dead (Jeff Recommended), the Jeff Recommended The Pitchfork Disney, Orange Flower Water, Recent Tragic Events, The North Pool, The Amish Project, Falling, Grace, The Goat or Who is Sylvia? and I Call My Brothers. Director James Yost's critically-acclaimed Really Really was one of six shows chosen for Chicago Tribune's "Best of 2015 in Chicago Fringe Theater." The award-winning Utility by Emily Schwend, Interrobang's Season 9 closer, runs through May 4 at Rivendell Theatre Ensemble, 5779 N Ridge Ave in Chicago. More information and tickets are available at interrobangtheatreproject.com.

What's an interrobang?

An interrobang is the combination of a question mark and an exclamation point, joining the Latin for "question" (interro) with a proofreading term for "exclamation" (bang). Through the plays we produce, Interrobang Theatre Project aims to pose worthwhile and exciting questions which challenge our understanding and assumptions of who we are and the world in which we live.

2019 Year of Chicago Theatre

The City of Chicago and the League of Chicago Theatres have designated 2019 as the 'Year of Chicago Theatre.' This citywide, year-long focus on theatre is the first of its kind in the U.S. The initiative includes performances and special events throughout the city - including theatre-themed events in all 77 community areas, as part of the Chicago Park District's 'Night Out in the Parks' series. The City of Chicago and its partners will also launch a marketing campaign; provide additional financial grants to theatre projects; encourage dialog around inclusion and equity; and call on civic, philanthropic, arts and business leaders to support the theatre community. To truly fall in love with Chicago, you must go to our theatres. This is where the city bares its fearless soul. Home to a community of creators, risk-takers, and big hearts, Chicago theatre is a hotbed for exciting new work and hundreds of world premieres every year. From Broadway musicals to storefront plays and improv, there's always a seat waiting for you at one of our 200+ theatres. Book your next show today at ChicagoPlays.com.

About Chicago theatre

Chicago theater is the leader in the U.S. with more than 250 theaters throughout Chicagoland, comprising a rich and varied community ranging from storefront, non-union theaters to the most renowned resident theaters in the country, including 5 which have been honored with Regional Tony Awards, and the largest touring Broadway organization in the nation. Chicago's theaters serve 5 million audience members annually and have a combined budget of more than $250 million. Chicago produces and/or presents more world premieres annually than any other city in the nation. Last year alone Chicago theater companies produced more than 100 world premiere productions and adaptations. Each year Chicago theaters send new work to resident theaters across the country, to Broadway, and around the world.





