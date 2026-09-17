BACKSTORY LIVE! to Feature THE BIRTH OF THE PILL Author and Playwright

NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

TimeLine Theatre Company will host Backstory LIVE! Behind the Scenes with Jonathan Eig and Jessica Huang on Thursday, October 1 from 12-2 p.m. at the University Club of Chicago.

The fundraising luncheon, part of TimeLine's 30th Anniversary Season, will feature a conversation between Jonathan Eig, author of the 2014 book The Birth of the Pill, and Jessica Huang, who adapted Eig's book into TimeLine's current world-premiere production. Journalist Natalie Moore will moderate the discussion. TimeLine describes the event as an opportunity to explore the pair's collaborative process and the ways new storytellers can bring different perspectives to historical material.

Eig won the 2024 Pulitzer Prize for Biography for King: A Life, his biography of Martin Luther King Jr. His other books include Ali: A Life.

Tickets for Backstory LIVE! are $300, with sponsorships beginning at $2,500. Net proceeds will support TimeLine Theatre's programs and mission.

The Birth of the Pill

Commissioned and developed by TimeLine, Huang's The Birth of the Pill is based on Eig's book and directed by Sandra Marquez. The world premiere examines the development of the birth control pill and the people involved in its creation, including Margaret Sanger, Gregory Pincus, John Rock and Katharine McCormick, while also addressing the clinical trials conducted in Puerto Rico and the experiences of the women involved.

The production is currently playing at TimeLine Theatre's new home at 5035 N. Broadway in Chicago.

Backstory LIVE! Raffle

In conjunction with the fundraiser, TimeLine supporters can enter a raffle for a three-night San Diego spa getaway for two at Estancia La Jolla, including spa treatments and dining credit.

Raffle tickets are $25 each or five for $100. The winner will be selected October 13 and does not need to be present at the luncheon to win.

Backstory LIVE! is co-chaired by Jennifer Ames and Maridee Quanbeck. The event will take place Thursday, October 1 from 12-2 p.m. at the University Club of Chicago, 76 E. Monroe Street.

Tickets and sponsorship information are available through TimeLine Theatre's Backstory LIVE! page.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 44 Days 01 Hrs 15 Min 29 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a Chicago News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more... Email Text Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming