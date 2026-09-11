Photos: THE BIRTH OF THE PILL at TimeLine Theatre Company
Jessica Huang's new play, based on Jonathan Eig's book, is now on stage as the opening production of TimeLine Theatre's 30th Anniversary season.
Take a look at production photos from the world premiere of The Birth of the Pill, now playing at TimeLine Theatre in Chicago through October 4.
Written by Jessica Huang and directed by Sandra Marquez, The Birth of the Pill is based on the book by Pulitzer Prize-winning author Jonathan Eig. The production launches TimeLine Theatre's 30th Anniversary season and marks the opening production in the company's new Uptown home.
Commissioned and developed by TimeLine, the play explores the creation of the birth control pill and the complicated legacy of the scientific breakthrough. The story follows feminist activist Margaret Sanger, scientist Gregory Pincus, gynecologist John Rock and philanthropist Katharine McCormick as they pursue the development of the pill amid legal, scientific and religious obstacles.
The play also centers the women subjected to clinical trials in Puerto Rico, including Ramona Delgado, examining the ethical questions and harm surrounding the pill's development.
"The play is an adaptation, but also an addition to Jon's book," Huang said. "For me, the story of the Puerto Rican women who were coerced to participate in clinical trials is not only a crucial piece of our history, it is actually the center of this story."
The Birth of the Pill runs through October 4 at TimeLine Theatre, 5035 N. Broadway in Chicago.
Check out the production photos below.
Photo Credit: Brett Beiner Photography
Janet Ulrich Brooks, María Victoria Martínez
María Victoria Martínez
Mitchel J. Fain, Janet Ulrich Brooks
Janet Ulrich Brooks, Mary Beth Fisher
The Cast of THE BIRTH OF THE PILL
Mitchell J. Fain and María Victoria Martínez
Janet Ulrich Brooks, María Victoria Martínez
Mitchell J. Fain and Rammel Chan
María Victoria Martínez, Janet Ulrich Brooks, Rammel Chan, Mitchel J. Fain, Mary Beth Fisher, David Parkes
María Victoria Martínez, Janet Ulrich Brooks
Mitchell J. Fain, María Victoria Martínez
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