THE BIRTH OF THE PILL Extends Run at Timeline Theatre
The play, based on Jonathan Eig's book, will now run through October 11.
TimeLine Theatre will present a one-week extension of its current hit world premiere, The Birth of the Pill. Originally set to close October 4, TimeLine Theatre’s 30th Anniversary Season opener will now run an additional week, through October 11.
The Birth of the Pill – commissioned and developed by TimeLine, written by playwright Jessica Huang, based on the book by Pulitzer Prize-winning Chicago author Jonathan Eig (King: A Life), and directed by Sandra Marquez – is an eye-opening story about science, power, and the women who paid the price for progress.
Student discount is 35% off regular price with valid ID. TimeLine is also a member of TCG’s Blue Star Theatre Program and is offering $30 tickets to U.S. military personnel, veterans, first responders, and their spouses and family. Visit timelinetheatre.com/discounts for more about available discounts.
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