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THE BIRTH OF THE PILL Extends Run at Timeline Theatre

The play, based on Jonathan Eig's book, will now run through October 11.

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THE BIRTH OF THE PILL Extends Run at Timeline Theatre

TimeLine Theatre will present a one-week extension of its current hit world premiere, The Birth of the Pill. ﻿Originally set to close October 4, TimeLine Theatre’s 30th Anniversary Season opener will now run an additional week, through October 11.﻿
﻿﻿
﻿The Birth of the Pill – commissioned and developed by TimeLine, written by playwright Jessica Huang, based on the book by Pulitzer Prize-winning Chicago author Jonathan Eig (King: A Life), and directed by Sandra Marquez – is an eye-opening story about science, power, and the women who paid the price for progress. 
﻿﻿
﻿Student discount is 35% off regular price with valid ID. TimeLine is also a member of TCG’s Blue Star Theatre Program and is offering $30 tickets to U.S. military personnel, veterans, first responders, and their spouses and family. Visit timelinetheatre.com/discounts for more about available discounts.

 

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The Birth of the Pill
9/2 - 10/4/2026
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Photos: THE BIRTH OF THE PILL at TimeLine Theatre Company
Photos: THE BIRTH OF THE PILL at TimeLine Theatre Company
9/11/2026


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