AstonRep Theatre's 12th Annual WRITER'S SERIES to Stream Live

AstonRep Theatre Company will present its 12th annual Writer's Series, featuring two free virtual readings of new works by emerging writers. This year's series will showcase productions by Maggie Antonijevic and Troy Loftin, streaming via Zoom on Saturday, January 30 at 3 pm CST and Sunday, January 31 at 3 pm CST, respectively. To access the free readings, visit www.astonrep.com.

The 2021 Writer's Series Line-Up includes:

Saturday, January 30 at 3 pm CST

American Dinner

By Maggie Antonijevic

Directed by Sean William Kelly*

Featuring Michelle McKenzie-Voigt, Christopher Meister, Julie Partyka, Faiz Siddique and Kirra Silver

Post-show discussion to follow the performance

American Dinner follows a mixed-race, mixed culture family on the one-year anniversary of the patriarch's death, over one weekend at the family estate, in a post-Obama America, the same year Trump has been elected president of the United States. Family secrets rise to the surface and this play exposes the consequences of lies told to youth, in an effort to protect the ideal image of a successful American family. This family, much like our beloved country, can no longer hide from the truth.

Sunday, January 31 at 3 pm CST

Just So Typically Me

By Troy Loftin

Directed by Dana Anderson*

Featuring Eileen Doan, Mary Mikva, Laura Berner Taylor and Melanie Thompson

Post-show discussion to follow the performance

Jessie Sparks was the biggest pop star on earth. Then she sort of had a meltdown... Now she's trying to stage a comeback by starting a kick-ass residency in Atlantic City! There's just one problem: she doesn't want to go on. Her manager and mother try to convince her to continue with the concert, but Jessie insists that she's through, and the clock is ticking until showtime.

The production team includes Melanie Kulas (stage manager), Samantha Barr* (production manager, technical director), Sara Pavlak McGuire* (co-artistic director, casting director) and Derek Bertelsen* (co-artistic director).

*Denotes AstonRep Company Members