Apply Now For Summer Programs At Goodman Theatre

Goodman Theatre's popular, FREE virtual Education and Engagement offerings for youth and adults return, with summer session applications open now through June 2.

Brand new program Introduction to Stagecraft explores the artistry and craftsmanship that makes theater happen. Returning after a successful launch last summer are programs Alone Together, in which participants develop three-to-five-minute site-specific solo performance pieces; and Strike!: The Youth Political Theater Project, which sees the ensemble-based, youth-driven creation of new virtual theater pieces in response to events of the current political and social environment. These offerings join longtime programs GeNarrations and InterGens.

Education and Engagement summer program applications remain open through June 2; the programs begin the week of June 28. For more information and to apply, visit GoodmanTheatre.org/Engage-Learn.

"We're excited to take advantage of the unique opportunities that virtual programming offers our participants this summer," said Willa J. Taylor, Walter Director of Education and Engagement. "We now have the ability to reach youth and adults for whom travel downtown to the Goodman may be too arduous or expensive. Virtual sessions also allow us to open a national conversation by involving directors, designers, playwrights and teaching artists from around the country as mentors-so the overall experience becomes even richer."

ABOUT THE PROGRAMS

Introduction to Stagecraft

For youth aged 14-21June 29-August 5

Apply: GoodmanTheatre.org/Stagecraft

Learn about the "unsung heroes" of the American theater-explore technical and craft theater jobs, including scenic construction and painting, costume assembly, electrics, sound production and property craft techniques. Guest technicians discuss their jobs and introduce participants to the professionals working in the industry. The program is guided by teaching artist and designer Cat Wilson (Twilight Bowl, Yasmina's Necklace).

Alone Together

For youth aged 14-18June 28-August 7

Apply: GoodmanTheatre.org/AloneTogether

In this solo performance intensive, participants learn playwriting, movement and dance, acting and vocal performance, and receive individualized coaching from directors and designers to lift the pieces from the page to the virtual stage. Led by a team of teaching artists, the program culminates in an online showcase of three-to-five-minute site-specific performance pieces.

Strike!: The Youth Political Theater Project

For youth aged 14-21June 28-August 6

Apply: GoodmanTheatre.org/Strike

In this program centered around civic engagement through theater, youth collaborate in the ensemble-based creation of new virtual theater pieces in response to political and social events. Participants learn their legal rights-and the historical context underpinning the current socio-political moment. Led by Associate Director of Education Quenna Barrett, Strike! culminates in an online showcase.

GeNarrations

For adults aged 55+June 28-August 20

Apply: GoodmanTheatre.org/GeNarrations

In this storytelling performance workshop for adults 55+, participants develop personal narrative performance pieces based on themes raised by Goodman productions.

InterGens

For youth and adults aged 14+June 30-August 13

Apply: GoodmanTheatre.org/InterGens

High school students collaborate with recent graduates, working artists and lifelong learners to create original work that considers the perspectives of all ages. Participants will explore new, virtual methods of collective storytelling and devise ensemble-driven theatre rooted in personal narrative. The program culminates in a public performance that echoes the themes of the Goodman's other programming.