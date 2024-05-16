Visceral Dance Chicago to Present CARMEN.MAQUIA at the Museum of Contemporary Art

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Visceral Dance Chicago, a nationally and internationally recognized force in contemporary dance, makes its Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago debut with acclaimed choreographer Gustavo Ramírez Sansano’s Carmen.maquia June 28–30.



Carmen.maquia is a contemporary take on Bizet’s classic opera inspired in part by the paintings of Pablo Picasso. The choreography for this evening-length work for 13 dancers fuses contemporary dance with nods to the Spanish paso doble and flamenco, featuring Bizet’s music from the opera and other works. The set design is by Luis Crespo.



Sansano created Carmen.maquia when he was artistic director of Chicago's Luna Negra Dance Theater (2009–13), presenting its world premiere in 2012. Chicago Sun-Times critic Hedy Weiss called it, “emotionally fierce, intensely sensual…riveting from start to finish. …The work is destined to become an instant classic, and its return to a stage here cannot come a second too soon.” And Chicago Tribune critic Sid Smith wrote, “a tour de force as human and moving as the original. …a new and lively celebration of art itself. …no doubt it will be back, the sooner the better.”

“Carmen.maquia is a gorgeous masterpiece that I’ve envisioned having for Visceral for many years,” said Visceral Founder/Artistic Director Nick Pupillo. “I’m excited to bring this work back to Chicago where it was originally created.”



Gustavo Ramírez Sansano combines his work as a freelance choreographer with directing the company TITOYAYA, which he co-founded in 2006 in Spain with Veronica Garcia Moscardo. Sansano has received numerous awards for his choreography, including first prize at the Ricard Moragas Competition in Barcelona (1997), Prix Dom Perignon Choreographic Competition in Hamburg (2001), and Valencian performing arts awards for best dance show and choreographer (2005 and 2019). Dance Magazine featured him as one of “25 to Watch” in 2011, and the Chicago Tribune named him a “Chicagoan of the Year in Arts & Entertainment” in 2012. In addition to choreographing for dance companies worldwide, he performed with prestigious companies such as Ballet de la Comunidad de Madrid/Victor Ullate, Nederlands Dans Theater II, and Hubbard Street Dance Chicago, and he collaborated on creating operas with Chicago Opera Theater, Opera Omaha, and Opera Philadelphia.

The June 28 Opening Night Celebration includes pre-show tapas, drinks and an opportunity to connect with Sansano as Visceral celebrates the return of this internationally acclaimed masterpiece to Chicago. Dessert and dancing with the Visceral dancers follows the performance.

Performance Details



Visceral Dance Chicago performs Carmen.maquia Friday–Sunday,

June 28–30 at the Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago,

220 East Chicago Avenue, Chicago.

The Opening Night Celebration Friday at 6:30 p.m. is $175,

which includes the pre-show and post-show festivities.

Performances Saturday at 2 and 8 p.m. and

Sunday at 2 p.m. are $25–80.

For tickets, visit visceraldance.com/performances.

All programming is subject to change.

Comments