Anjali Bhimani and Aabria Iyengar Join Cast of DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: THE TWENTY-SIDED TAVERN in Chicago

Broadway In Chicago has announced casting for the upcoming Chicago engagement of Dungeons & Dragons: The Twenty-Sided Tavern, including appearances by special guest stars Anjali Bhimani and Aabria Iyengar. The award-winning interactive production will play the Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place for a limited seven-week run, August 12 through September 28, 2025.

Bhimani, known for her work on stage and screen, will appear in performances from August 12–25. Acclaimed Dungeon Master Aabria Iyengar will follow, joining the cast from August 26–September 7. Both performers bring unique D&D credentials and fan followings to this genre-blending theatrical event.

The North American Tour cast, direct from the show's acclaimed New York City run, features Will Champion, RJ Christian, Jasmin Malave, Conner Marx, R. Alex Murray, Madelyn Murphy, Diego F. Salinas, Cassidy Sledge, and Alex Stompoly.

Dungeons & Dragons: The Twenty-Sided Tavern blends storytelling, improvisation, comedy, and audience participation to create a one-of-a-kind live experience shaped in real time. Licensed by Hasbro and Wizards of the Coast, the show was created by David Carpenter and co-produced by Carpenter and Showpath Entertainment Ltd.

For tickets and more information, visit www.BroadwayInChicago.com.