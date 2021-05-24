American Blues Theater Announces AN EVENING OF LEGENDS and LOVING ACROSS BORDERS Virtual Events

American Blues Theater will present two new online events in June.

Denzel Tsopnang will perform An Evening of Legends on June 18 at 7pm Central as part of "The Garage" music series.

Playwright and solo artist Ada Cheng will read her new play Loving Across Borders on June 25 at 7pm Central as part of "The Room" reading series.

About An Evening of Legends

Performed by Ensemble Member Denzel Tsopnang

Music Director: Artistic Affiliate Zachary Stevenson

June 18, 2021 at 7:00pm Central

Join award winning Artistic Affiliate Denzel Tsopnang for an unforgettable 60-minute tribute concert to America's 1950s/60s legends of Rhythm & Blues, Jazz, and Rock & Roll. Featuring incredible music from icon Sammy Davis Jr, "the most popular black female recording artist of the 50s" Dinah Washington, "The High Priestess of Soul" Nina Simone, and much more.

Don't miss this special concert from the comforts of your own home. "The Garage" music series features the musical talent of American Blues Ensemble Members and Artistic Affiliates and will run monthly for the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic. Following every concert, stay in the virtual space to meet the artists.

Reserve tickets HERE or call (773) 654-3103 until Friday, June 18 at 3:00 PM Central. Suggested donation is $25 or pay-what-you-can.