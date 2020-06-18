About Face Theatre To Stream Performances Of Scott Bradleyand Chay Yew's PACKING

In honor of Pride Month, About Face Theatre will bring its world-premiere production of PACKING to a wide audience through online streaming. Directed by Chey Yew, PACKING is AFT Artistic Associate Scott Bradley's intimately moving solo piece charting his personal journey of self discovery as it intersects with recent queer history. Filmed and edited by Starbelly Studios, the streaming performance will be available June 19 through July 12, 2020 through the About Face Theatre website.



"I'm thrilled to be collaborating with Scott Bradley on his powerful play," Director Chay Yew said of the production. "This deeply personal autobiography about survival, addiction, family and the search for self, courses through the milestones of gay history of the last fifty years. Throughout his harrowing journey, Scott courageously bares his soul to us through humor, brutal honesty and poetry. What emerges is a uniquely American portrait of a man who is willing to risk it all to find a place called home."



"As one of the country's few LGBTQ theatres, we have an important role to play as storytellers and innovators," said Artistic Director Megan Carney. "This singular and deeply nuanced view of recent queer history is opening the door for more healing, laughter and community transformation."

Tickets and more information available at aboutfacetheatre.com

