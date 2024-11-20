A SLOW AIR Comes to Steep Theatre Next Year

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Steep Theatre will kick off the new year with the Chicago Premiere of David Harrower’s A Slow Air, directed by Steep Ensemble Member Robin Witt. Witt was at the helm for Steep’s recent critically-acclaimed production of Samuel D. Hunter’s A Case for The Existence of God, which enjoyed a sold-out run at the Edge Off Broadway this past summer. Steep will be back at the Edge Off Broadway for this production, beginning January 24th. Ticket sales begin on November 19 with prices ranging from $20 - $45. Press and ticketing inquiries can be directed to danie@steeptheatre.com.

A Slow Air will feature Steep Ensemble Members Peter Moore and Kendra Thulin as a pair of estranged siblings brought together through a remarkable string of events to reckon with memories of lives lived together and apart. Director Witt, Moore, and Thulin first worked together in 2010 on Steep’s hit U.S. Premiere of Simon Stephens’ Harper Regan and have since collaborated on notable Steep productions Light Falls, Linda, Wastwater, Motortown, and Pornography.

Playwright David Harrower won the Olivier Award for Best New Play for his 2007 work Blackbird, which has enjoyed productions all around the world, including a 2016 Tony Award-winning Broadway revival at the Belasco Theatre and a acclaimed production at Chicago’s Victory Gardens, directed by Dennis Zacek and featuring Mattie Hawkinson and William L. Peterson. A Slow Air will be Steep’s second production of Harrower’s work, having previously produced his Kill the Old Torture Their Young in 2009.

