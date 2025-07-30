A Red Orchid Theatre To Open 33rd Season With World Premiere of VEAL By Jojo Jones

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



A Red Orchid Theatre will open its 33rd season with the world premiere of VEAL, a dystopian dark comedy by Jojo Jones, directed by Ensemble Member dado. Performances will run September 25 through November 2, 2025, at A Red Orchid Theatre (1531 N. Wells St.) in Chicago’s Old Town neighborhood.

Single tickets go on sale Tuesday, August 26, 2025, at aredorchidtheatre.org or by calling (312) 943-8722. Season subscriptions are currently available.

VEAL will star Jojo Brown as Franny, Alexandra Chopson as Chelsea, Carmia Imani as Lulu, Jasper Johnson as the Unnamed Male Concubine, and Alice Wu as Noa. Understudies include Lola Fratto, Kaitlyn Gorman, Amy Yesom Kim, Sean McGlynn, and Christin Prince.

Following a violent coup, a young woman named Chelsea becomes Queen of North America. Into her new palace walk three friends from middle school — Franny, Lulu, and Noa — with whom she hasn’t spoken in years. They've come to ask Chelsea for a big favor, but before she grants it, she's going to make them revisit their shared friendship — and its terrible end.

Jojo Jones is a New York-based writer and performer whose work has been seen at The Jungle, The Tank, and more. Veal was nominated for the 2023 Venturous Fellowship and the Goldberg Prize.

Director dado is an ensemble member at A Red Orchid Theatre and recently directed Six Men Dressed Like Joseph Stalin and In Quietness. She currently teaches at the University of Illinois.

The cast features acclaimed Chicago artists including Jojo Brown (The Room), Alexandra Chopson (In Quietness), Carmia Imani (Clearing), Jasper Johnson (Chicago Med), and Alice Wu (The Many Deaths of Nathan Stubblefield).