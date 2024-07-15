A BRIGHT ROOM CALLED DAY Comes to Blank Theatre Company in December

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Blank Theatre Company announces their upcoming production of A BRIGHT ROOM CALLED DAY by Tony Kushner. A BRIGHT ROOM CALLED DAY was originally produced by the Heat and Light Company (New York) and is produced by special arrangement with Broadway Play Publishing Inc, NYC.

Set against the backdrop of 1930's Germany, this gripping drama follows a group of artists and activists as they navigate the rise of fascism and the erosion of democracy. As their personal lives intertwine with the political upheaval of the time, they must confront the unfortunate parallels to our contemporary world. Kushner's always-poignant exploration of power, resistance, and the human spirit resonates more than ever in today's turbulent times, offering both a haunting reflection on history and a powerful call to action. A BRIGHT ROOM CALLED DAY will be directed by Blank's co-Artistic Director Danny Kapinos. Full cast and crew will be announced at a later date.

"This beautiful play has been a favorite of ours for many years, and we are excited to continue our mission of presenting works from the recent past that we feel are worthy of being considered classics. While this piece is a departure from our typical musical theatre programming, we hope audiences will be dazzled by the language and compelled by the characters of this great piece of writing," say Co-Artistic Directors Dustin Rothbart and Danny Kapinos.

A BRIGHT ROOM CALLED DAY is the final mainstage production of Blank's 2024 season and runs December 6th, 2024 - January 5th, 2025 at The Greenhouse Theatre Center, 2257 N Lincoln Ave., in Lincoln Park. Opening night will be Tuesday, December 10th. Tickets range from $15 - $35. Additional information is available at www.blanktheatrecompany.org.

