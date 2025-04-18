Full Cast Set For Hell In A Handbag's QUEEN FOR A DAY

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Hell in a Handbag Productions will conclude its 2024/25 Season with the world premiere of QUEEN FOR A DAY written by ensemble member Tyler Anthony Smith* and directed by Stephanie Shaw. This gay fantasia on national themes... wait, wrong play. This one-act comedy/drama/cry for help about a diva (Queen Elizabeth I, previously played by Cate Blanchett), another diva (America's first superstar designer Halston) and a very sane normal person (Liza Minnelli) will play July 9 – August 3, 2025 at the Bramble Arts Loft – The Berry, 5545 N. Clark St. in Chicago's Andersonville neighborhood. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 9, 2025.

Please note: QUEEN FOR A DAY replaces Handbag's previously-announced production of ANNIE COKELEY, which will be staged at a later date.

The cast includes ensemble member Tyler Anthony Smith with Dakota Hughes and Will Lidke. Understudies include Wendy Hayne, Cory McMenomy and Brandon Nelson.

About the Production:

American fashion designer Roy Halston Frowick (Will Lidke), known to the world simply as Halston, is down on his luck. He's packing up his chic-as-hell Olympic Tower office for reasons he doesn't want to discuss. To make matters worse, Elizabeth I (Tyler Anthony Smith*) is knocking on his door. Yes, Elizabeth I, whose reign as Queen of England spanned from 1558 to 1603. But it's 1984 in New York City. All that time spent at Studio 54 might be starting to catch up to the King of Minimalism's brain.



Elizabeth I demands that Roy (who hates being called that) make her a new gown to (she lets out a singular cough) die in. Oh, and she needs it by the end of the day, even though he seems to be in the midst of a breakdown. He takes her money and agrees, and the unlikely pair moves forward with the design of a lifetime. That is until Halston has to help his Best Friend, Liza Minnelli (Dakota Hughes), with her new act. Any questions?

The Production Team includes Taylor Dalton (Scenic Designer), Rachel M. Sypniewski (Costume Designer), Garrett Bell (Lighting Designer), Miranda Coble (Sound Designer), Maggie O'Brien (Props Designer), Syd Genco* (Make-up Designer), Keith Ryan* (Wig Designer), Jacob Sousley (Assistant Director), Tom Daniel (Technical Director), Tyler Anthony Smith* (Production Manager), Michael S. Miller* (Graphic Designer) and Jenna Raithel (Stage Manager).

*Denotes Handbag Ensemble Member

Comments