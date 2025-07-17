4th Annual THE SWEETEST SEASON to Return to Goodman Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Celebrate Chicago’s Indigenous community at the 4th annual The Sweetest Season: A Gathering of Indigenous Creativity–a one-of-a-kind festival returning to Goodman Theatre for a fourth year. In partnership with the Gichigamiin Indigenous Nations Museum, The Goodman hosts a diverse array of events, workshops and panels that highlight and celebrate Indigenous culture and Indigenous artists, scholars and performers, particularly Two-Spirit community members.

Participants include artists Negwes White (Ojibwe/Diné (Navajo)) and Jennifer Stevens (Oneida/Oglala Lakota), poet and storyteller Vince Romero (Pueblo Laguna), writers Elise Paschen (Osage Nation), Aaron Golding (Seneca Nation, Beaver Clan), and Jim Terry (Ho-Chunk), musicians Brandi Berry Benson (Chickasaw Nation), Mark Jourdan (Oneida/Ho-Chunk), William Bucholtz (Algonquin/Metis), and Michaela Marchi (Isleta Pueblo) and stand-up comedians Damon Howard (Navajo) and Chelazon Leroux (Canadian Dene), who is also a drag performer. An Indigenous Drag Show (August 1 at 7:30pm; tickets $18-23) features Indigenous performers igniting the 350-seat flexible Owen Theater with big looks and bold moves. Minnesota-, Montana-, and Oklahoma-based members of comedy group The 1491s also perform during the festival (August 2 at 7pm).

Artists associated with The Center for Native Futures display their work during the festival and participate in a panel discussion (August 2 at 1pm). Tickets for the Indigenous Drag Show are $18-23 and all events in the Alice Center are free (reservations required); call 312.443.3800 or visit GoodmanTheatre.org/Sweetest. Media members interested in covering these events should contact Press@GoodmanTheatre.org for complimentary press passes.

“This year, we are especially proud to uplift and honor our Two-Spirit relatives,” said Kim Vigue (Menominee/Oneida), Executive Director of the Gichigamiin Indigenous Nations Museum. “Across many Indigenous nations, gender and sexuality have long been viewed as sacred, fluid and expansive. Throughout the festival, we invite you to listen, witness and celebrate the full spectrum of Indigenous expression, especially the voices of our Two-Spirit artists. From storytelling and drag to poetry, music and humor, The Sweetest Season reflects the richness and diversity of contemporary Indigenous life. It reminds us that Indigenous art is not only a form of expression but a source of healing, resistance and joy.”

“This weekend gathering and celebration of Indigenous creativity in our shared community is one that so many of us look forward to as a space of riches and wonder,” said Goodman Theatre Walter Artistic Director Susan V. Booth. “It is the Goodman’s honor to partner with the Gichigamiin Indigenous Nations Museum, as well as the Center for Native Futures, to showcase the words, music, artistry and hearts of these artists.”

FULL SCHEDULE OF THE SWEETEST SEASON EVENTS

FRIDAY, AUGUST 1

6pm: The Sweetest Season Social Hour: An Indigenous-Only Curated Space (Alice Center Lab 1)

An event hosted by the Gichigamiin Indigenous Nations Museum and curated by the Indigenous community for fellowship, food and conversation to kick of this year's festival. Tickets are FREE; reservations are required.

7:30pm: Indigenous Drag Show (Owen Theatre)

Join us for the fiercest drag show this side of the Great Lakes! A dazzling lineup of Indigenous drag performers lights up The Goodman Theatre with big looks, bold moves, and nonstop laughs in a night of unapologetic fun and flair. Performers include Chelazon Leroux (Canadian Dene), Landa Lakes (Chickasaw) and Buffalo Barbie (Navajo). Tickets $18-23.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 2

1pm: Art Gallery and Panel Discussion with the Center for Native Futures )

Come meet some of the area’s most talented fine artists and see their work up close. Their work will be on display throughout the day and will include a panel discussion, curated by The Center for Native Futures, which will delve into their process and inspirations. Tickets are FREE; reservations are required.

2:30pm: Pottery Workshop with Jennifer Stevens

In this workshop, artist Jennifer Stevens will introduce attendees to a historical overview of Oneida Pottery. Attendees will learn about the history of Native Americans and experience, hands-on, how many tribes created their pottery that was used for survival for hundreds of years for cooking and storing food. Tickets are FREE; reservations are required.

3:45pm: Sip and Paint for Kids with Negwes White

Join us for a fun event for kids of all ages and their families to sip on juice and learn to paint, guided by Chicago-based artist Negwes White. Tickets are FREE; reservations are required.

4:30pm: Sorrel and Songbirds: Music and Poetry

Hosted by poet Vince Romero, this special event features readings by acclaimed writers Elise Paschen, Aaron Golding and Jim Terry, each sharing their unique perspectives. The night also includes musical performances by Jennifer Stevens, Brandi Berry Benson, Mark Jourdan, William Bucholtz and Michaela Marchi. Tickets are FREE; reservations are required.

7pm: Sassafras and Slugs: Comedy Night

Join us for a night of comedy, featuring members of the comedy group The 1491s, as well as stand-up comedians Chelazon Leroux and Damon Howard. Tickets are FREE; reservations are required.

