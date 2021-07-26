30th Anniversary of RHYTHM WORLD Announced

The Chicago Human Rhythm Project's (CHRP) 30TH ANNIVERSARY festival of American tap - RHYTHM WORLD - will present performances at the Jazz Showcase, Navy Pier's Polk Bros Lake Stage, Black Legislators Auditorium at the DuSable Museum of African American History, and the Edlis Neeson Theater at the Museum of Contemporary Art, Chicago.

RHYTHM WORLD is the oldest and largest festival of American tap dance in the world. Produced every summer, Rhythm World presents time-bending performances with leading foot-drummers and immersive education programs. Recognized internationally as the "mother ship" of American tap, Rhythm World has led the development of a global culture of more than 70 festivals in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, Australia and South America.

Ticket prices range from FREE (Navy Pier Only) to $30 - $85 dollars, offering general admission as well as VIP seating at the Jazz Showcase and the MCA. The MCA VIP ticket option includes a post-performance reception on stage with artists, passed hors d'oeuvres, and libations.

Performance Schedule:

All performances feature the Eric Hochberg Trio with Vijay Tellis-Nayak and Tim Mulvenna

3 Nights @ Jazz Showcase - 7 PM - $30 - $60

806 S Plymouth Ct, Chicago

7/27/21 8/3/21 8/10/21

Jumaane Taylor Naomi Funaki Christina Carminucci

Robyn Watson Caleb Teicher Ian Berg

Jason Janas Kaleena Miller Sarah Savelli

Karissa Royster Ivery Wheeler Maurice Chestnut

JUBA! JUBA! JUBA! 3 Nights around Chicago

7/28/21

Lake Stage, Polk Bros Park Navy Pier - 7 PM - FREE

600 E Grand Ave, Chicago

Jumaane Taylor, Robyn Watson, Jason Janas, Karissa Royster

plus special guests....

8/7/21

JUBA! Masters of Tap and Percussive Dance: DuSable Museum - 7 PM - $30

740 E 56th Pl, Chicago

Naomi Funaki, Kaleena Miller, Caleb Teicher, Ivery Wheeler

plus performances by Youth Tap Ensemble Conference and the American Tap Conservatory

8/14/21

JUBA! Masters of Tap and Percussive Dance: MCA - 7 PM - $30 - $85

220 E Chicago Ave, Chicago

JUBA! Award Recipient Ted Louis Levy

Christina Carminucci, Ian Berg, Maurice Chestnut, Sarah Savelli

plus performances from the Choreographic Residency

Tickets $30 - $85

For more information about Rhythm World 30 programs and artists: https://chicagotap.org/rhythm-world/

To purchase tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/160030311971