Token Theatre Will Present David Rhee's ZAC EFRON Next Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Token Theatre, Chicago's Asian American theatre company, has announced the company's first full production, ZAC EFRON, written by Artistic Director David Rhee, co-written by Managing Director Wai Yim and directed by two-time Emmy Award winner Alan Muraoka ("Sesame Street"). ZAC EFRON plays at A Red Orchid Theatre, 1531 N Wells St, June 20-July 21, 2024. The press opening is June 23, 2024 at 3PM.

Tickets, $40, will go on sale May 16 at www.tokentheatre.net.

ZAC EFRON glimpses into a world that is rarely seen on the American stage-two Asian Americans looking for love and the complexities that come with their adventures. It is a poignant opportunity for radical self-acceptance through YouTube, Tarot readings, and of course, one of America's favorite sweethearts, Zac Efron.

"In 2019, Cheryl Hamada, Wai Yim, and I challenged ourselves to name a theater piece that tells the story of two Asian Americans simply falling in love and doing so without extreme circumstances surrounding the narrative, such as the Vietnam War or going through the trials and tribulations of immigrating to another country. We were stumped. So began my newest play, ZAC EFRON," comments David Rhee. "What none of us foresaw was the pandemic and the rise in AAPI hate crimes that manifested across the country, reminding us that we're still seen as foreigners in our own home. ZAC EFRON revolutionizes the narrative by centering on two AAPI characters, humanizing them, and ultimately celebrating their love within this country's fraught context.

Two-time Emmy Award winner Alan Muraoka ("Sesame Street"), directs. The cast includes Hansel Tan ("Madam Secretary", "The Blacklist: Redemption") Gordon Chow (Fish Men, Jade Heart) and Token Theatre artists Wai Yim ("The CHI", The White Snake) and David Rhee (Broadway's Thoroughly Modern Millie, "Law & Order").

More than five hundred people joined Token as it launched the inaugural season with live, online performances of ZAC EFRON in 2020 and 2021 which included actors and directors from coast to coast. This marks Token's first full production as the company presents this humorous and heartfelt quest. David Rhee adds, "Telling our stories is more important than ever with the onslaught of AAPI hate crimes across our country. Token Theatre's goal is to humanize Asian Americans and foster an environment that recognizes us as Americans."

Comments