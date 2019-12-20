2nd Annual LEZSING Cabaret Set For January

Pride Films and Plays will present its second annual cabaret celebrating the queer community in Chicago and bringing more visibility to the female/non-binary who love women. Thirty performers will sing music from genres including pop, musical theatre, cabaret, classical, and original works. Performers will also accompany the singers on piano, guitar, ukulele, cello, and other instruments. The complete program will be performed twice - Saturday, January 25 and Sunday, January 26. Emi Lee Frantz, director and music director for LezSing, announced the lineup of singers today.

Included in the cast for the program are Alice Ryan Alli Braun , Alyssa Frewen, Becca Duff, Briana Bower, Casey Daniel , Cat McKay, Catherine Muller, Chloe Adamo, Danielle Levsky, Elyssa Carmony, Emi Lee Frantz, Emily Barnash, Indigo Gordon, Jacqui Juarena, Kelsey Booth, Lindy Foreman, Maria Alexandra, Mary-Helen Pitman, Miki Byrne, Natalie O'Hea, Olivia Arcuri, Olivia Rose Nathan, Osiris Cuen, Rachael Henderson, Rebecca Rowland, Sarah Bacinich, Sydney German, Taylor Danae, and Tiffany Hall.

Tickets are $11 for all seats and are on sale now at www.pridefilmsandplays.com or by phone at 866-811-4111 or 773-857-0222.



LEZSING 2020

Directed by Emi Lee Frantz

Saturday, January 25 and Sunday, January 26 - 7:30 pm both nights

All seats $11.00

The Broadway, Pride Arts Center, 4139 N. Broadway, Chicago

BIOS

Emi Lee Frantz (Director/Music Director; she/her/hers) is a singer, voice teacher, and music director in the Chicagoland area. Emi received her Bachelor's and Master's Degree in Vocal Performance at Christopher Newport University and the University of Kentucky, respectively. Emi has performed with the Gilbert & Sullivan Opera Company, AlphaBet Soup Productions, The Cabaret Project, the Chicago Musical Theatre Festival, and the Beverly Arts Center. She spends much of her time teaching humans of all ages voice, piano, and musical theatre. After 5 years in Chicago, she's excited to focus more of her efforts on the artistic LGBTQ community through Pride Films & Plays and volunteering at About Face Theatre.

Pride Films and Plays changes lives through the generation of diverse new work (or work that is new to Chicago) with LGBTQ+ characters or themes that is essential viewing for all audiences. The company produces a full season of full productions, shoots one short film each year, and continues our famed play developmental projects. PFP is the principal tenant in Pride Arts Center.





