Spotlight: YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN at Matthews Playhouse

Young Frankenstein, an outrageously funny musical by Mel Brooks and Thomas Meehan (you know, the guys who wrote The Producers), opens THIS WEEK at Matthews Playhouse! The award-winning Broadway hit has been described by critics as “a masterly monster mashup of comedy and dancing” that “offers an evening of gloriously impure fun” full of double-entendres and monstrous puns. This show contains mature content and is recommended for ages 13 and up.

When & Where: Young Frankenstein opens at the Fullwood Theatre in Matthews, NC on Friday, July 12, 2024 and performances will run through Sunday July 28, 2024.

Tickets:

Tickets are now on sale and range from $18 to $26. Tickets and additional show information is available by visiting www.matthewsplayhouse.com/youngfrankenstein.

