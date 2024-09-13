Spotlight: THE DROWSY CHAPERONE at Theatre Charlotte

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



THEATRE CHARLOTTE will present THE DROWSY CHAPERONE, with music and lyrics by Lisa Lambert and Greg Morrison, book by Bob Martin and Don McKellar.



Winner of five Tony Awards, including Best Book and Best Original Score, The Drowsy Chaperone is a loving tribute to the Golden Age of musicals. To chase his blues away, a musical theatre addict puts on his favorite record: the cast recording of a fictitious 1928 musical. From the crackle of his hi-fi, the musical magically bursts to life on stage, telling the tale of a pampered Broadway starlet who wants to give up show business to get married, her producer who sets out to sabotage the nuptials, her intoxicated chaperone, the debonair groom, the dizzy chorine, the Latin lover and a pair of gangsters who double as pastry chefs.



Performance Dates



Friday, September 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM

Saturday, September 7, 2024 at 8:00 PM

Sunday, September 8, 2024 at 2:30 PM



Thursday, September 12, 2024 at 7:30 PM

Friday, September 13, 2024 at 8:00 PM

Saturday, September 14, 2024 at 8:00 PM

Sunday, September 15, 2024 at 2:30 PM



Wednesday, September 18, 2024 at 7:30 PM

Thursday, September 19, 2024 at 7:30 PM

Friday, September 20, 2024 at 8:00 PM

Saturday, September 21, 2024 at 8:00 PM

Sunday, September 22, 2024 at 2:30 PM



TICKETS: https://www.theatrecharlotte.org/drowsy



Join us for Season 97 at Theatre Charlotte: https://www.theatrecharlotte.org/season-97

Comments