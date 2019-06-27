Set Sail with SEPARATE BEDS at Flat Rock Playhouse this July

Flat Rock Playhouse cools off this summer with Separate Beds, a playful, romantic comedy. This entertaining yet emotional story focuses on a decades-old marriage facing the unknown: an empty nest. Setting sail on a cruise to shake things up, two longtime spouses meet another couple who seems to have it all - romance, excitement, and spontaneity. But is the grass actually greener on the other side? Find out in this heartwarming and hilarious voyage of rediscovery.

Separate Beds guarantees an evening of love and laughter at Flat Rock Playhouse, running July 11th - 20th. Audiences can expect a stunning cast and artistic team, bringing the characters and sitcom-esque comedy to life, including Flat Rock Playhouse favorite, Scott Treadway, who leads the charge as the play's director. Treadway notes that the play's cast of characters are primed for these performances in particular. "We have stocked this comedy with four of the Playhouse's greatest comic veterans," he said. "Should we make it out of rehearsals intact, I think we're in for a wild and crazy ride."

Featuring a charming script by award-winning, female playwright, M.J. Cruise, Separate Beds is receiving the classic Flat Rock Playhouse production treatment as well. Sandra Lopez is completing her second year at Flat Rock Playhouse as Assistant Scenic Designer and explained that the set seamlessly combines the physical and emotional experience of being lost at sea.

"When I think of a cruise, I see open water and an endless sky," said Lopez. "The stage evokes this feeling through a series of flats, while incredible lighting creates beautiful sunsets and the bright blue sky. Our cabin and suite are a suggestion of the room with the sea surrounding, all outlined in a silhouette of a cruise ship. This unique set compliments but does not rely on a box or a typical "sitcom" layout to celebrate the quirkiness of the show."

Separate Beds features a cast of professional equity actors including Peter Thomason (Ernie Fraiser), Linda Edwards (Twink Frasier), Patrick Sullivan (Blake Stone), Marcy McGuigan (Beth Stone). Sullivan was last seen at Flat Rock Playhouse as Franklin Hart, the boss, in 9 to 5. Meanwhile, Thomason, Edwards, and McGuigan are longtime performers at Flat Rock Playhouse.

"Honestly, we could sell tickets to the rehearsals for this one. It's gonna be a blast," said Lisa K. Bryant, Producing Artistic Director. "Having Marcy, Patrick, Peter, and Linda on stage together is basically a master class, not to mention their director is Flat Rock Playhouse favorite Scott Treadway," Bryant continued, emphasizing the special chemistry of this particular group.

"One of the best parts of Flat Rock Playhouse is the long legacy of actors who work here season after season. It feels like family coming home. The joyfulness of playing together on stage with long-time friends is shared with the audience because the chemistry is just too real and good. Topping that off is that these folks are all incredibly talented pros. They are good, solid people that theaters want to hire over and over again," Bryant said.

Separate Beds will be directed by Flat Rock favorite, Scott Treadway. Louise Ochart will serve as Stage Manager along with Evan Hamlin as Assistant Stage Manager. Adam Goodrum will serve as Production Manager. Sandra Lopez, Todd O. Wren, Ashli Arnold Crump, and David Gerena will serve as Scenic, Lighting, Costume, and Sound Designers, respectively. Taryn McGee will design the properties.

Separate Beds is brought to you in part by Mainstage Series Sponsor Henderson County Tourism Development Authority, Co-Opening Night Sponsors Rug and Home and Fields Auto Group, Transportation Sponsor Hunter Subaru, and Hearing Loop Sponsor Asheville Head, Neck, and Ear Surgeons.

"...No doubt, the long-married may recognize aspects of themselves in Cruise's characters and laugh while realizing how to keep the fires burning at home...." - BroadwayWorld LA

"...[M.J. Cruise's] keen eye to the subtleties of marriage is brilliantly displayed... "

- Splash Magazine, LA

Separate Beds runs July 11th - 20th at Flat Rock Playhouse Leiman Mainstage. Performances Wednesday and Thursday at 2:00 PM and 7:30 PM, Friday at 8:00 PM, Saturday at 2:00 PM and 8:00 PM, and Sunday at 2:00 PM. Tickets for adults or children can be purchased by calling the Playhouse box office at 828-693-0731, toll-free at 866-737-8008 or online at www.flatrockplayhouse.org.

Flat Rock Playhouse Leiman Mainstage is located at 2661 Greenville Highway, Flat Rock, NC 28731.





