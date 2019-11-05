Scottish Ballet Performs THE CRUCIBLE Over Spoleto's Opening Weekend

Spoleto Festival USA announces the return of Scottish Ballet during the 2020 season. Last in Charleston in 2015, the company, which celebrates its 50th anniversary in 2019, performs one of its newest works on May 22, 23, and 24: The Crucible. Choreographer Helen Pickett's retelling of Arthur Miller's iconic drama can be seen at the Charleston Gaillard Center, accompanied by 18 members of the Spoleto Festival USA Orchestra performing a haunting score by Peter Salem.

Says Spoleto Festival USA General Director Nigel Redden: "Spoleto audiences still rave about Scottish Ballet's 2015 presentation of A Streetcar Named Desire, and we are delighted to invite the brilliant company back to Charleston this May. Arthur Miller's The Crucible is as relevant today as it was when it was first written, and Helen Pickett's electrifying choreography, performed by immensely talented dancers, is the perfect work to kick off the Festival's 44th season."

Miller's 1953 masterpiece explores the impact of the 17th-century Salem Witch Trials in Massachusetts. The Crucible will have its U.S. premiere at The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C., before arriving in Charleston. Find the company's announcement and tour schedule here.

The full program for Spoleto Festival USA's 2020 season will be announced January 5. Tickets to The Crucible and all other events go on sale to the public January 15 at 10:00am, online at spoletousa.org or by phone at 843.579.3100. A donor pre-sale begins January 6, with access determined by giving level.





