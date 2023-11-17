Review: BRIAN CULBERTSON BRINGS HIS TRILOGY TOUR TO CHARLOTTE, NC at Knight Theater

Brian Culbertson (his fans calls him “BC”) set the Knight Theater aflame with smooth jazz, R&B, Rock, and Funk playing the piano, synthesizer, and trombone (which I didn't know he played). Accompanied by an equally talented band that includes Walter English III on keyboard and vocals and Patches Stewart on saxophone, he created a fun and feel-good atmosphere for a packed theater of jubilant and out-spoken fans. A chorus of cheers that included “We love you, Brian!” echoed throughout the night.

Brian’s latest tour, Trilogy, is based on his three-album release with the same name (Trilogy) that was birth from the weekly streaming event he created on YouTube during the pandemic entitled, The Hang. The Hang was conducted live every Friday night as a way for Brian to stay connected and interact with his fans during the pandemic while playing music and drinking wine (smile) in his home studio. This interaction sparked him to instantly write new music on-the-spot, fueled by audience responses in the Comment section. It was like a weekly “jam session”. This beautiful experience produced a trilogy – three different albums each with their own specific theme. There is the Red album: Part 1, with the theme - Passion. These are the sultry love songs. Then, there is the Blue album: Part 2, with the theme – Melancholy. These are songs that deal with relationship breakups and heartbreaks. And finally, the White album: Part 3, with the theme - Hope. Coming out of the pandemic, we truly needed some positivity and hope. Music has often been the background that expressed the mood during different phases of our lives. The Trilogy parallels our emotionalism and that relation to our love for music.

Brian’s career span covers approximately a 30-year period. His career has produced over 26 albums (Color Of Love, Secrets, Bring Back The Funk, etc.) and has charted approximately 40 Billboard No. 1 singles. Brian's enthusiasm and skillful solo performances of selected band members had the audience (including me) on our feet dancing and swaying to tunes to include Always Remember, Secret Garden, and a very popular Wild Cherry tune, Play That Funky Music White Boy!

Brian expressed his love for the fans in Charlotte and I must say we returned the love in our responses. I had such a great time; I count it amongst my top five jazz experiences. In addition to the livestream YouTube channel, The Hang still livestreams on Friday evenings when Brian is not on tour. Brian has also created jazz getaways in several cities to include Napa Valley, Chicago, and New Orleans. Visit website http://www.jazzgetaway.com for more information.

*For More Information on Brian Culbertson, visit http://www.brianculbertson.com