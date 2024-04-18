DANNY, KING OF THE BASEMENT Opens This Week at Children's Theatre of Charlotte

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



This weekend, Children’s Theatre of Charlotte will premiere in-house "Danny, King of the Basement," a heartwarming and imaginative theatrical journey that captures the essence of childhood resilience and friendship. Adapted from the beloved novel by David S. Craig, this production will move audiences to laughter and maybe a few tears with its touching narrative and vibrant characters.

Set in a basement apartment building, "Danny, King of the Basement" follows the adventures of Danny, a young boy with an indomitable spirit. Despite facing challenges in his everyday life, including poverty and loneliness, Danny discovers solace and joy through his vivid imagination. With the help of his newfound friends and his unwavering belief in the power of creativity, Danny embarks on a magical quest to find his own place in the world.

The play is directed by local artist, Lakeetha Blakeney. She was Children’s Theatre of Charlotte’s first recipient of the Paige Johnston Thomas Directing Assistantship. The program serves as a mentorship for raising directors in the industry memorializing Paige Johnston Thomas’ legacy and passion for theatre. Blakeney started her journey with Children’s Theatre of Charlotte as a Summer Camp student and continued taking classes through the Education programs. As an adult, she worked as a counselor for Summer Camp, toured the state as an actor with Resident Touring Company, and taught aspiring students as a Teaching Artist. Directing this show has become a full-circle moment for Blakeney.

“For me, the overwhelming message in the play is that you are not alone,” says Lakeetha Blakeney. “Danny builds a community of friends from the kids that live in the neighborhood, and they support him in a way that he hasn’t gotten from the adults in his life. I think it’s important for kids to see it - those who may be dealing with the same things that Danny, Penelope, and Angelo are dealing with and to be reminded that they are not alone.” She wants children leaving the show to know that, “just because you’re small, doesn’t mean you can’t be big.”

“Danny, King of the Basement'' runs from April 20-28. For more information regarding the show and Children’s Theatre of Charlotte’s 2023-24 season, please visit ctcharlotte.org.