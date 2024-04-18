Finalists Revealed for The DPAC Rising Star Awards

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



DPAC has announced the finalists for The DPAC Rising Star Awards, central North Carolina’s High School Musical Theatre Awards, that will take place on May 9th, 2024 at 7:30 PM with host, Clay Aiken. The DPAC Rising Star Awards is presented by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina.

This year, students from 31 high schools across Central North Carolina participated in hopes of being selected as a DPAC Rising Star Awards’ Top 20 finalist.

The DPAC Rising Star Awards (Rising Stars) celebrates outstanding achievement in high school musical theatre, by focusing attention on the meaningful work being done both on and off stage by dedicated teachers and students.



Rising Stars also serves as the regional competition as part of the National High School Musical Theatre Awards® (NHSMTA). This regional competition is open to high school musical theatre productions and musical theatre students in Central North Carolina.

The DPAC Rising Star Awards will feature performances by 20 student finalists from across Central North Carolina, as well as a special performance by 2023 Rising Stars Best Actor, Noah Colvin, and 2023 Rising Stars Best Actress, Lilly Pritchard.

Back by Popular Demand: DPAC has invited performers from each participating school for the first time ever to perform as part of an opening group number on DPAC’s stage. Approximately 70 students were invited to represent their school on the DPAC stage for a special performance.

New This Year: The DPAC Rising Star Awards will be working with Durham Art Guild to celebrate achievements made by high school visual art students. One student from each participating high school will be selected to have their work featured in a pop-up gallery in DPAC's lobby at The DPAC Rising Star Awards on May 9, 2024.

“I think this year is going to be the best ever for The DPAC Rising Star Awards,” said Megan Rindoks, DPAC’s Director of Community Engagement. “We have some exciting things planned for our show, but most importantly, I know how incredibly talented the students are in our region, and I cannot wait to celebrate their achievements on the DPAC stage this May.”

THE DPAC RISING STAR AWARDS BEST ACTRESS FINALISTS:

Alex Fluker (The Witch, Into The Woods, Panther Creek High School)

Audrey Lewis (Doralee Rhodes, 9 to 5 The Musical, Broughton High School)

Danica Laan (Lumiere, Beauty and the Beast, CE Jordan High School)

Emma Gaddy (Fantine, Les Misérables, Enloe High School)

Gabriela Martínez (Wednesday Addams, The Addams Family, Apex Friendship High School)

Mary Mask (Reno Sweeney, Anything Goes, Carrboro High School)

Miley Perrott (Miss Adelaide, Guys and Dolls, Wakefield High School)

Riley Auman (The Witch, Into The Woods, Durham Academy)

Sabine Langer (Bea Bottom, Something Rotten, Weaver Academy)

Trinity Hall (Donna Sheridan, MAMMA MIA!, RJ Reynolds High School)

THE DPAC RISING STAR AWARDS BEST ACTOR FINALISTS:

Aidan Armstrong (Will Shakespeare, Something Rotten, Weaver Academy)

Amari James Wynne (The Lion, The Wiz, Longleaf School of the Arts)

Aydan Eatchel (Marius, Les Misérables, Longleaf School of the Arts)

Conor Kruger (Jean Valjean, Les Misérables, Enloe High School)

David Hatcher (The Baker, Into The Woods, Panther Creek High School)

Dylan Georges (Grover, The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical, Green Level High School)

Isaiah Knight (Fester, The Addams Family, Heritage High School)

Max Templeton (Franklin Hart, 9 to 5 The Musical, Broughton High School)

Nate Jones (The Baker, Into The Woods, Durham School of the Arts)

Ryan Gregory (Marius, Les Misérables, Enloe High School)

This year, the Top 20 Student Finalists will be adjudicated by an esteemed panel of guest judges including Alan Campbell, Chauntee’ Shuler Irving, and Terri Dollar. These talented individuals have vast career knowledge spanning Broadway, television, and the recording industry, as well as experience running one of our area’s most reputable talent agencies.

Other awards recognizing excellence in student performance and production that will be presented include Best Dance, Best Ensemble, Best Musical, Best Costume Design, Best Student Orchestra, Best Set Design, Best Choreography, Best Lighting Design, and The DPAC Shining Star Award.

At this live awards ceremony, winners of all 11 award categories will be announced, including The DPAC Rising Stars Best Actor and Best Actress, both will receive $2,000 and an all-expense paid trip to New York City to compete in the National High School Musical Theatre Awards®.