New Dinner Theatre Experience Coming To Indian Trail Mothers Day Weekend

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Matthews Playhouse of the Performing Arts will once again partner with Indian Trail Parks and Recreation to present an exciting evening of dining and entertainment with an all-new dinner theatre production, THE ANNIVERSARY! This moving story about timeless love is an original musical theatre piece featuring beloved classics such as Cheek to Cheek, Young at Heart, Love & Marriage, I'm Gonna Live Till I Die and more. ​​Performances will take place May 10-11, 2024 at the VFW James Crump Post 2423 in Indian Trail, NC.

Matthews Playhouse Executive Director, Sarah Baumgardner says she has received numerous requests for another dinner theatre production after the success of the A WEEKEND IN THE COUNTRY, a murder-mystery dinner theatre experience produced in early 2023. "Audiences will laugh, cry and sing along as they enjoy performances by some of Charlotte's favorite musical theatre actors," says Baumgardner. "This collaboration with Indian Trail signifies our commitment to bringing innovative and engaging entertainment to our community."

THE ANNIVERSARY is written by Scott Albert and performed with musical arrangements by John Nipe and choreographed by Vanessa Davis. It features live musicians along with actors Kevin Roberge, Karen Christensen, Peter Liuzzo, Ally Teeples and Joe Burnette. The audience participates in the interactions of a couple as they follow their story through the rollercoaster of life. Hectic times paired with a sense of humor have Eleanor and John's relationship enduring many bumps, bruises and even tragedy.

​Performance Dates:

Friday, May 10, 2024 @ 6pm

Saturday, May 11, 2024 @ 1pm

Saturday, May 11, 2024 @ 6pm

Location: VFW James Crump Post 2423 in Indian Trail, NC.

Tickets: $50 Per Person. Ticket price includes admission, dinner, beverages (non alcoholic) and dessert. Tickets can be purchased by going to www.matthewsplayhouse.com/dinner-theatre

Food: Dinner will be provided by Mario's Italian Restaurant. The menu will consist of Chicken Parmesan, Penne Vodka, Green Beans, Caesar Salad, Garlic Knots and Dessert. Iced tea and water will be provided and a cash bar will be available to audience members.

For more information, please visit www.matthewsplayhouse.com.