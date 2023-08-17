Photos: First Look at ROCK OF AGES At Mountain Theatre Company

Featuring all your favorite '80s pop-rock anthems and power ballads, including "Every Rose Has Its Thorn," “Here I Go Again,” “I Want to Know What Love Is,” and more.
Mountain Theatre Company opened ROCK OF AGES at the Highlands Performing Arts Center on July 28, 2023. The Tony Award-nominated Broadway musical tells the story of a small-town girl, a city boy, and a rock 'n' roll romance on the Sunset Strip. Aspiring rock star Drew has dreams to take the stage as the next big thing while also longing for Sherri, fresh off the bus from Kansas with stars in her eyes. But when the bar where rock reigns supreme is set to be demolished by German developers, it's up to these wannabe rockers and their band of friends to save the day - and the music! The score, accompanied by a live rock band on stage, features all your favorite '80s pop-rock anthems and power ballads, including "Every Rose Has Its Thorn," “Here I Go Again,” “I Want to Know What Love Is,” “Don’t Stop Believin’,” and many more.
See photos below!
ROCK OF AGES was written Chris D'Arienzo with arrangements and orchestrations by Ethan Popp. Directed by Scott Daniel, with choreography by Erin Leigh Knowles, and music direction by Matthew Stern. The cast includes Hunter Emmett Burke, J'Quay Gibbs, Kyle Ivey, Erin Leigh Knowles, Brandon Leporati, Matthew McGee, Morgan Milone, Russell Muzyczka, Alex Pletikapich, Brooke Searcy, Rachel Lou Redding, Scott Silagy, Robert Tully, Justin Waite, and Holly Wilder. The creative team includes Scenic Design by Tom Hansen, Costume Design by Beck Jones, Hair & Makeup Design by Scott Daniel, Lighting Design by Hannah Wien, and Sound Design by Bo Garrard.
ROCK OF AGES runs July 28 - August 19, 2023 at the Highlands Performing Arts Center, located at 507 Chestnut Street in Highlands, NC. Tickets are $58 - $70 and can be purchased in person at the Highlands Performing Arts Center Box Office at 507 Chestnut Street, by phone at (828) 526-2695 or online at Click Here. Performance runtime is approximately 2 hours, 20 minutes, including intermission.
xx
Hunter Emmett Burke and Holly Wilder
The company
Scott Silagy
Morgan Milone
Scott Silagy, Hunter Emmett Burke, and Matthew McGee
Alex Pletikapich, Justin Waite, Robert Tully, and Erin Leigh Knowles
Holly Wilder, Brooke Searcy, Brandon Leporati, Justin Waite, Rachel Lou Redding, Kyle Ivey, and Erin Leigh Knowles
Russell Muzyczka, Rachel Lou Redding, Brandon Leporati, and Justin Waite
Morgan Milone and Russell Muzyczka
Andrew Dodge, Scott Silagy, and Jeffery Dunn
Robert Tully and Erin Leigh Knowles
Hunter Emmett Burke and Matthew McGee
Holly Wilder, Hunter Emmett Burke, Rachel Lou Redding, and Brooke Searcy
J''Quay Gibbs and Company
The company
The company
Morgan Milone and Scott Silagy
The company
J'Quay Gibbs and Morgan Milone
Scott Silagy, Morgan Milone, and Company
Videos
