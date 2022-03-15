McCarter Announces New Board Chair And Welcomes Five New Trustees

McCarter has announced new Board Chair W. Rochelle Calhoun and the appointment of five new trustees. Princeton's premiere cultural hub for the performing arts, the organization will expand its scope of leadership expertise and deepen relationships across Central New Jersey and Princeton University in welcoming Elliott Asarnow, James Barrood, Rohit Mehrotra, Neha Desai Shah, and David Walker to the Board, led by President Rochelle Calhoun.

Sarah Rasmussen, Artistic Director: I feel deeply fortunate to partner with Rochelle Calhoun as our Board Chair. Her deep passion and expertise in theater is so appreciated, as is her thoughtful leadership. Our new Trustees bring a wealth of fresh energy, connections and wisdom to our shared work in creating a McCarter that is at the intersection of arts and ideas - and at the center of national and local relevance.

Mike Rosenberg, Managing Director: McCarter's Nominating Committee (chaired by Board Member Daniela Bonafede-Chhabra) continues to do great work identifying diverse Trustees with extraordinary expertise and deep passion for the arts. With these Trustees' engagement, McCarter will joyfully serve more artists, students at Princeton and across NJ, and audiences as we continue to be an essential creative community partner.

W. ROCHELLE CALHOUN (CHAIR)

Calhoun took over as McCarter's Board Chair in May 2021, She graduated from Mount Holyoke College in 1983 and continued her graduate studies at Columbia University School of the Arts where she earned an M.F.A. Rochelle worked at Mount Holyoke College for twenty-three years where she served as the Assistant Dean of Students, the Ombudsperson, the Director of Diversity and Inclusion, the Associate Dean of the College/Dean of Students, the Acting Dean of the College and ended her tenure as the Executive Director of the Alumnae Association of Mount Holyoke College. Rochelle joined Skidmore College as the Dean of Student Affairs on July 1, 2008. In 2013, Rochelle became the Dean of Students and Vice President for Student Affairs for Skidmore. Rochelle was appointed the Vice President for Campus Life at Princeton University on September 1, 2015.

In addition to her work as a college administrator, Rochelle is an educator and consultant. She has worked on her own as well as with Diversity Works, Inc. of Amherst, Massachusetts; the National Conference for Community and Justice of Connecticut, and Romney Associates of Amherst, Massachusetts to conduct multicultural organizational training. Rochelle has also been invited to speak and train on issues of diversity and conflict resolution at regional and national conferences. Currently, Rochelle serves on the Corporation Visiting Committee for the Division of Student Life at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Previously, Rochelle's community volunteer services included membership on the board of directors for Home Made Theater, Saratoga Springs, NY; Saratoga Springs Sponsor a Scholar; and Planned Parenthood, Saratoga Springs, NY. Rochelle served a two-year appointment as the president of the board of directors for Girls, Inc. of Holyoke, Massachusetts. She has served as a parent member of her children's School Councils; Community Trustee of the local United Way; on the board of directors for the National Conference for Community and Justice Western Massachusetts, and the University of Massachusetts/Amherst Fine Arts Center. Rochelle was elected to the South Hadley, MA School Committee where she served two years.

NEW TRUSTEES:

ELLIOT ASARNOW

Elliot has over 30 years of financial services industry experience, most recently as the Chief Operating Officer of the Black Rock Private Equity Partners group within Blackrock. Prior to joining BlackRock in 2006, Elliot had extensive experience in the financial services sector, holding senior positions at Barclays Capital, ING Capital Advisors and Citibank. Mr. Asarnow earned an MBA degree in finance from the University of California at Los Angeles as well as BA and PhD degrees in music from Brandeis University. He taught music theory and composition for a total of seven years at McGill University and UCLA prior to obtaining his MBA. Following his retirement from BlackRock, Elliot has returned to composing music. He is a frequent audience member at McCarter and other performing arts venues in New York and New Jersey.

JAMES BARROOD

Jim is the Founder and CEO of Innovation+, a curated global community of engaged entrepreneurs, innovators and business/nonprofit leaders. Prior to founding his company, he had a long history of working in the innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem in the state and region. Jim works with companies, higher ed institutions and communities to grow and drive innovation, is an advisor at Tech Council Ventures and JumpStart Angels, and sits on several boards. He served as President and CEO of the New Jersey Tech Council from 2014-2019. Previously, Jim was the Executive Director of the top-ranked Rothman Institute of Entrepreneurship and Innovation at Fairleigh Dickinson University's Silberman College of Business for over 10 years. He received his BA in Economics from Rutgers University and holds an MBA from Texas A&M University.

ROHIT MEHROTRA

Ro is the Head of Relationship Management at SVB Private Bank, Wealth, Trust & Wine. In his role, Ro is focused on developing and growing the Relationship Management advisor teams nationally, and driving new business development strategies targeting entrepreneurs, private investors and board members. Most recently, Ro served as the Head of J.P.Morgan Private Bank's Central and South Jersey region, based out of the firm's Princeton office.

Ro brings over 25 years of experience in leadership roles across wealth management, investment banking, and strategy consulting He holds an MBA from the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth College and a BS in Applied Economics from Cornell University. Ro serves as a governing board member at Big Brothers/Big Sisters Independence Region. He resides in Princeton with his wife and two young daughters, and enjoys playing goalie for his 40+ league ice hockey team in his free time.

NEHA DESAI SHAH

Neha Shah is an innovative, purpose-driven entrepreneur and executive. She is the Co-founder, President and Board Member of GEP - a leading provider of supply chain solutions to global enterprises and one of the fastest-growing firms in the industry. She guides the company's business growth, sales, marketing and partnership operations, and has been the key driver behind the company's sustainability, DEI and social initiatives strategies. With a strong passion to serve and give back, Neha actively supports several philanthropic initiatives. She is a Board Member at Pratham USA, a leading, global education non-profit, and an Advisory Board Member to Sakhi for South Asian Women - an organization that supports survivors of gender-based violence. She is an advisor to Kailash Satyarthi Children's Foundation and previously advised the founders of Princeton Choose which focuses on racial literacy and understanding. She is also an active member of YPO (Young President's Organization).

As an arts and music enthusiast, Neha and her family regularly attend shows and events at McCarter. She earned a Bachelor of Arts in International Relations, a Bachelor of Science in Economics, and an MBA in Entrepreneurial Management from the University of Pennsylvania, The Wharton School and The College of Arts and Sciences - all with highest honors and distinctions. She is an active alumna of the University and advises students on the topics of entrepreneurship and leadership. Among recent recognitions, Neha won the ISM Women & Leadership Diamond Award and TiE Entrepreneur of the Year. She lives in Princeton, NJ with her husband Dr. Shalin Shah and three children.

Neha is a member of the 2022 class of Henry Crown Fellows within the Aspen Global Leadership Network at the Aspen Institute. The Crown Fellowship is the flagship fellowship at the Aspen Institute for business leaders evolving from "success to significance."

DAVID WALKER, M.S.W.

David is an experienced non-profit leader with extensive experience working with youth in Central New Jersey. He has developed an award winning after-school program for youth and also a supportive housing program for mothers who are HIV-positive. David holds a B.A. from Stanford University, a J.D. from Georgetown University Law Center and a M.S.W from Columbia University School of Social Work.

David is currently the CEO of Visions and Pathways in Bridgewater, NJ. Visions and Pathways programs include arts and recreation, an independent living skills program, emergency shelter, group homes, affordable housing, behavioral health consulting and other health and human services activities.