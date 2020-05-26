Lee Street Theatre And Piedmont Players Theatre Team Up For Joint Effort 'Theatre Salisbury'

It has been said the show must go on. This is true until it is not. Piedmont Players Theatre (PPT) and Lee Street Theatre (LST) have found common ground and community, as they have joined forces to keep theatrical performing arts alive in Salisbury, NC. With a joint effort called "Theatre Salisbury," PPT and LST have raised, through grassroots giving, almost $25,000 to-date, to keep their lights on and the stages available for the community. This is just the beginning.

"Before our theatres had to close, I took for granted my access to those arts and happily paid to enjoy them," said committee member and Lee Street theatre Board member Linda Jones. "Now, I'm continuing to budget those funds to ensure that our theatres will be there again when I can attend." So many others in Salisbury have given what they can; donations in amounts of five or ten dollars and all the way to a $5000 matching donation.

"Now that we are all staying home by necessity, I think that many people are realizing the social aspects of live theatre are critically important, said Board President of PPT and committee member Lori Van Wallendael. "I miss taking my seat for a live performance; chatting with fellow audience members during intermission; talking to the cast after a show. But to do that, we must do anything we can to keep theatre alive in the present."

Lee Street Theatre and Piedmont Players Theatre Boards of Directors approved this historic joint venture before the pandemic started with the hope of eliminating the capital debt of each organization. "Now we are just focusing on making sure our organizations make it through these unprecedented times," said committee member Edward Norvell. PPT and LST are committed to sharing resources and helping to promote the theatrical community and the organizations jointly for their mutual success.

Donations to the Theatre Salisbury effort can be made online at either organization's website (piedmontplayers.com or leestreet.org) or by sending a check to their respective mailing addresses. All donations are tax-deductible and names shared on both websites. A donation of ANY AMOUNT will help to keep these amazing, vibrant organizations afloat and able to bring live theater to Salisbury once things return to normal. Steve Drinkard, committee member and LST board member said, "The organizations and efforts we support now, while we are going through this pandemic, will determine the quality of our community once we come out of it."

