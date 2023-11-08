Earl Scruggs Center to Present REMEMBERING EARL Benefit Featuring Travelin' McCourys, Tony Trischka, Jerry Douglas, and More

The event will take place on January 13.

By: Nov. 08, 2023

POPULAR

Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
Photos & Video: Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 National Tour Photo 2 Photos & Video: Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour
Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 3 Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
Composer Paola Prestini's THE OLD MAN AND THE SEA to Make World Premiere in November Photo 4 Composer Paola Prestini's THE OLD MAN AND THE SEA to Make World Premiere in November

Earl Scruggs Center to Present REMEMBERING EARL Benefit Featuring Travelin' McCourys, Tony Trischka, Jerry Douglas, and More With its 10th anniversary approaching, the Earl Scruggs Center will present the return of its annual Remembering Earl benefit concert, taking place Saturday, January 13, 2024 at Malcolm Brown Auditorium in Shelby, NC. Featuring GRAMMY-winning bluegrass ensemble The Travelin' McCourys, internationally-esteemed banjoist Tony Trischka and unrivaled dobro master Jerry Douglas, the forthcoming celebration will both honor the legacy of Earl Scruggs –– a Cleveland County-born bluegrass pioneer whose innovative three-finger banjo technique is now an industry standard –– and illuminate the lasting influence of his contributions to American music. General Admission and VIP tickets are on sale now, with proceeds supporting the Earl Scruggs Center and its ongoing educational initiatives. 

 

Founded in 2014, the Earl Scruggs Center boasts an immersive, all ages museum and multipurpose event space which plays host to a variety of programming year-round. In addition to its unique display of permanent exhibits, the Scruggs Center also regularly features a number of rotating presentations that further explore Earl Scruggs' comprehensive career, personal history, and cultural impact. In deference to Earl's 100th birthday occurring January 6, the Scruggs Center has joined forces with Tony Trischka to unveil a new exhibit which will examine the banjoist's early life from birth until his post-WWII pursuit of a professional music career in 1945. The grand opening of this exhibit is due January 13, in correspondence with the Remembering Earl concert, and kicks off a series of special events spanning the year as a tribute to these milestone anniversaries.

 

Tickets to Earl Scruggs Center Presents – Remembering Earl Benefit are on sale now. VIP packages include access to an encore after party taking place at the Earl Scruggs Center following the show. For more information, visit www.earlscruggscenter.org

Event Details: 

WHAT: Earl Scruggs Center Presents – Remembering Earl Benefit Concert

WHEN: Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 6:00 PM (ET)

WHERE: Malcolm Brown Auditorium (230 E. Dixon Boulevard)

TICKETS: $30 - $150

TICKET LINK: bit.ly/RememberingEarl24 

ESC WEBSITE: earlscruggscenter.com




RELATED STORIES - Charlotte

1
A FLAT ROCK PLAYHOUSE CHRISTMAS Returns This Holiday Season Photo
A FLAT ROCK PLAYHOUSE CHRISTMAS Returns This Holiday Season

A Flat Rock Playhouse Christmas kicks off the holiday season with a Flat Rock Playhouse tradition! Bring all your loved ones to this jolly holiday celebration, Playhouse-style! 

2
Third Show Added for HARRY POTTER AND THE SORCERERS STONE In Concert At DPAC, January 27 Photo
Third Show Added for HARRY POTTER AND THE SORCERER'S STONE In Concert At DPAC, January 27

DPAC announced today that a third show has been added on Saturday, January 27 at 7:30 PM for Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone in Concert as part of the Harry Potter Film Concert Series.

3
Western Piedmont Symphony Present Magical Spooktacular Family Concert Photo
Western Piedmont Symphony Present Magical Spooktacular Family Concert

Join Western Piedmont Symphony for a magical and spooktacular family concert on October 29th. Enjoy activities, magic, science experiments, and kid-friendly spooky music. Costumes encouraged! Get tickets now.

4
Review: FUNNY GIRL at Blumenthal Performing Arts Photo
Review: FUNNY GIRL at Blumenthal Performing Arts

They haven't fixed the clunky storytelling or finally used actual Fanny Brice material, but FUNNY GIRL still scores big when it comes equipped with an electrifying lead and a top-notch cast.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

See Hannah Waddingham's Christmas Special Trailer With Leslie Odom Jr. Video
See Hannah Waddingham's Christmas Special Trailer With Leslie Odom Jr.
First Look at All New Clips From POTUS at Steppenwolf Theatre Company Video
First Look at All New Clips From POTUS at Steppenwolf Theatre Company
Dolly Parton Teases Her 'Clever' New Broadway Musical Video
Dolly Parton Teases Her 'Clever' New Broadway Musical
View all Videos

Charlotte SHOWS
Hadestown in Charlotte Hadestown
Blumenthal Performing Arts Center: Belk Theater (5/07-5/12)
The Wiz in Charlotte The Wiz
Blumenthal Performing Arts Center: Belk Theater (11/07-11/12)
Peter Pan (Non-Equity) in Charlotte Peter Pan (Non-Equity)
Peace Center (4/23-4/28)
Mrs. Doubtfire in Charlotte Mrs. Doubtfire
Blumenthal Performing Arts Center: Belk Theater (4/30-5/05)
Peter Pan (Non-Equity) in Charlotte Peter Pan (Non-Equity)
Blumenthal Performing Arts Center: Belk Theater (3/05-3/10)
The Wiz in Charlotte The Wiz
Peace Center (11/21-11/26)
Moulin Rouge! in Charlotte Moulin Rouge!
Blumenthal Performing Arts Center: Belk Theater (3/19-3/31)
Mamma Mia! in Charlotte Mamma Mia!
Blumenthal Performing Arts Center: Belk Theater (6/18-6/23)
Back to the Future: The Musical in Charlotte Back to the Future: The Musical
Blumenthal Performing Arts Center: Belk Theater (7/09-7/21)
Home For the Holidays in Charlotte Home For the Holidays
Mountain Theatre Company (12/08-12/24)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You