Earl Scruggs Center to Present REMEMBERING EARL Benefit Featuring Travelin' McCourys, Tony Trischka, Jerry Douglas, and More

With its 10th anniversary approaching, the Earl Scruggs Center will present the return of its annual Remembering Earl benefit concert, taking place Saturday, January 13, 2024 at Malcolm Brown Auditorium in Shelby, NC. Featuring GRAMMY-winning bluegrass ensemble The Travelin' McCourys, internationally-esteemed banjoist Tony Trischka and unrivaled dobro master Jerry Douglas, the forthcoming celebration will both honor the legacy of Earl Scruggs –– a Cleveland County-born bluegrass pioneer whose innovative three-finger banjo technique is now an industry standard –– and illuminate the lasting influence of his contributions to American music. General Admission and VIP tickets are on sale now, with proceeds supporting the Earl Scruggs Center and its ongoing educational initiatives.

Founded in 2014, the Earl Scruggs Center boasts an immersive, all ages museum and multipurpose event space which plays host to a variety of programming year-round. In addition to its unique display of permanent exhibits, the Scruggs Center also regularly features a number of rotating presentations that further explore Earl Scruggs' comprehensive career, personal history, and cultural impact. In deference to Earl's 100th birthday occurring January 6, the Scruggs Center has joined forces with Tony Trischka to unveil a new exhibit which will examine the banjoist's early life from birth until his post-WWII pursuit of a professional music career in 1945. The grand opening of this exhibit is due January 13, in correspondence with the Remembering Earl concert, and kicks off a series of special events spanning the year as a tribute to these milestone anniversaries.

Tickets to Earl Scruggs Center Presents – Remembering Earl Benefit are on sale now. VIP packages include access to an encore after party taking place at the Earl Scruggs Center following the show. For more information, visit www.earlscruggscenter.org.

Event Details:

WHAT: Earl Scruggs Center Presents – Remembering Earl Benefit Concert

WHEN: Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 6:00 PM (ET)

WHERE: Malcolm Brown Auditorium (230 E. Dixon Boulevard)

TICKETS: $30 - $150

TICKET LINK: bit.ly/RememberingEarl24

ESC WEBSITE: earlscruggscenter.com