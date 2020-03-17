DPAC Suspends Upcoming Productions

In response to the Executive Order from North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper prohibiting mass gatherings of more than 100 people, DPAC has suspended all public events through April 12, 2020.

Refunds will be issued automatically to cancelled events.

Postponed events hoping to be rescheduled and the company encourages buyers to wait and see if the rescheduled dates will work for them before requesting refunds. Refunds will be made if the rescheduled date is not satisfactory to you.

The following events are cancelled:

Evening of Entertainment: March 19

American Ballet Theatre (ABT) Giselle: March 26-29 Special note: For American Ballet Theatre fans, Duke Performances hopes to reschedule these performances in 2021 or 2022.



The following events are postponed:

The Color Purple: March 20-22

The Choir of Man: March 24

Mandy Moore: March 30

If you'd like to request a refund, click here.

The following events are pending:

Stomp: April 3-5

The Band's Visit: April 7-12





Related Articles Shows View More Charlotte Stories

More Hot Stories For You