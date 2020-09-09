Charlotte's Opera, Ballet, and Symphony Readdress Upcoming Performances Amidst the Health Crisis

Find out what all of the arts groups have planned for the coming months!

Live arts performances in Charlotte have been shut down since March since the health crisis, and groups such as the symphony, ballet and opera have been fighting to stay afloat, the Charlotte Observer reports.

The Charlotte Symphony is bringing a combination of outdoor concerts and indoor events to start as soon as it is able to. The symphony is planning to start shows in October, but no further details have been announced at this time.

Opera Carolina was set reopen in theaters in November with Giacomo Puccini's "Tosca," but the production was moved to 2021, along with "Aida." The opera is also still planning its piece on Martin Luther King Jr., called "I Dream," which was originally set for January. It will now be moved to April

In addition, Bella Notte, Opera Carolina's major fall fundraising event, has been canceled.

The Charlotte Ballet was forced to cancel its annual performance of The Nutcracker, but the ballet will still reopen in December with "Sleeping Beauty: A Fairy-Tailored Classic" running Dec. 10-20 at Belk Theater. The show was originally set to run in March but was postponed due to the health crisis.

Read more on The Charlotte Observer.

