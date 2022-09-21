Charlotte's Off-Broadway Presents THUMBS Next Month

Thumbs, a mystery comedy thriller written by Rupert Holmes, will be presented in Charlotte's Off-Broadway intimate Black Box Theater inside the VAPA Center at 700 N. Tryon Street in uptown Charlotte. The show will run Thu/Fri/Sat Oct. 13 - 29, 2022, with a "pay what you can" night Wed., Oct. 19. Tickets are $35 (general seating) and can be purchased at: https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=144609

Thumbs is full of twists and turns taking the audience on a fun-filled thought-provoking journey. It reverses traditional thriller roles, featuring two finely crafted female characters, played by Stephanie DiPaolo and Anne Lambert, to keep you on your toes for two hours of pleasurable and shocking theatre. The Sheriff is on the trail of a serial killer, whose perverse predilection - cutting off people's thumbs - gives the play its title.

The playwright called Thumbs "a mystery comedy," in the manner of Deathtrap. "It's not just a whodunnit, but a whydunit." Playwright-songwriter Holmes is widely known for the hit singles "Escape (The Piña Colada Song)" (1979) and "Him" (1980) and for his musicals The Mystery of Edwin Drood, which earned him two Tony Awards, and Curtains.

The cast features an impressive lineup of local actors and includes Stephanie DiPaolo, Adam Donshik, Jason Loughlin, Mark Scarboro and Anne Lambert, under the direction of Brian Lafontaine.

Anne Lambert says, "I'm so proud of this team of pros we've brought together to bring this show to life. And, Brian, with whom I've worked previously, is doing a great job with the script and the staging. His instincts are so smart, and he's bringing out the best in all of us. People will love the twists and turns in the script and in the performances."

The production dates are October 13 - 29, 2022. The show schedule is:

Thursday, Oct 13 at 7:30 pm

Friday, Oct 14 at 8:00 pm

Saturday, Oct 15 at 8:00 pm

Wed, Oct 19 at 7:30 pm - 'Pay What You Can' performance - $10 suggested donation

Thurs, Oct 20 at 7:30 pm

Fri, Oct 21 at 8:00 pm

Sat, Oct 22 at 8:00 pm

Thurs, Oct 27 at 7:30 pm

Fri, Oct 28 at 8:00 pm

Sat, Oct 29 at 8:00 pm

The VAPA center is located at 700 N. Tryon Street. Parking at the VAPA Center is free.

Complimentary snacks and beverages served at the performances. Donations encourage but not required.



For more information about Charlotte's Off-Broadway visit: www.charlottesoffbroadway.com