Charlotte Symphony Launches New Youth Ensemble

The Charlotte Symphony Orchestra announced today that it will launch a new Youth Ensemble, serving musicians around the ages of 8-16, starting in February 2022 at First Baptist Church-West. Led by Eric Thompson, the Charlotte Symphony Youth Ensemble will introduce young musicians to the experience of performing within an ensemble while receiving personalized training from CSO conducting staff and musicians at each rehearsal.

The Youth Ensemble will build out the CSO's Youth Orchestra program which includes the Youth Philharmonic for intermediate musicians, and the Youth Orchestra for advanced level musicians. It also provides an opportunity for further learning from students who begin in Project Harmony, a free after-school music program, in partnership with Arts+, that serves families who face challenges and seek to provide greater opportunities for their children.

The Ensemble is open to any student who wishes to participate - no audition is required. The CSO offers a sliding scale for Youth Orchestra tuition, so financial status will never be a barrier.

"We know that music can be a powerful tool, both for social transformation and in education - developing in students a life-long love of music, as well as skills that build character, self confidence, and teamwork." said Charlotte Symphony President and CEO David Fisk, "We are proud to be able to offer this experience to young musicians as part of the Charlotte Symphony's mission and I truly believe that with great partners, like Eric Thompson and First Baptist Church West, the Symphony can play a unique and integral role in encouraging the next generation of orchestral musicians and enthusiasts."

The CSO Youth Orchestra Program aims to inspire in students a strong sense of character, discipline, commitment, and community. The ensembles are inclusive, diverse, and accessible to all students, regardless of financial resources. High-quality ensemble training is led by CSO Resident Conductor Christopher James Lees, Youth Philharmonic Interim Conductor Dr. Peter Swanson, Youth Ensemble Conductor Eric Thompson, and professional CSO musicians, who provide a nurturing environment through which young musicians create lasting bonds in music and friendship. We offer regular performance opportunities throughout the city, including the Belk and Knight theaters, plus access to the CSO's renowned Music Director, Christopher Warren-Green and international visiting artists, such as Joshua Bell.