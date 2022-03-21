Charlotte Symphony Announces The 2022-23 Season

The Charlotte Symphony welcomes a talented and diverse array of guest conductors and artists in 2022-23, a season that celebrates the Symphony's greatest strengths and reaffirms its core commitments: serving the community with increased access to live symphonic music and educational opportunity, and presenting world class performances of the greatest works, ranging from standards of the repertoire to music by today's most talented composers.

"The 2022-23 season is truly emblematic of what the Charlotte Symphony does best," said President and CEO David Fisk. "The Orchestra will welcome a variety of guest conductors and artists with perspectives from around the world, offering a taste of the Symphony's incredible range and versatility and laying the groundwork for an even more vibrant future. We'll also continue to strengthen the cultural fabric of our community through inspiring performances, our commitment to accessible music education, and meaningful collaborations with partners throughout the city. With such a wide range of offerings, the Charlotte Symphony truly has something for everyone."

American Conductor Andrew Grams will open the Charlotte Symphony's 2022-23 Classical Series with a program featuring Elgar's Cello Concerto, performed by Israeli cellist Inbal Segev. The program, which takes place October 7-8, 2022, will also include R. Strauss's Aus Italien and PIVOT, a new work by GRAMMY-nominated composer Anna Clyne.

Brazilian-born conductor Marcelo Lehninger will return to the CSO October 28-29, 2022, to conduct the second Classical program featuring Beethoven's Symphony No. 6, Pastoral, Lili Boulanger's d'un matin de printemps, and Falla's Nights in the Gardens of Spain.

Transitioning to his new role as Conductor Laureate and Music Adviser, former Music Director Christopher Warren-Green returns to Charlotte to conduct his world-renowned interpretation of Handel's Messiah, December 2-4, 2022.

Throughout the 2022-23 season, an exciting and diverse line-up of guest conductors will make their debuts with the Charlotte Symphony:

o Erina Yashima, former assistant conductor of The Philadelphia Orchestra, will lead the CSO in Beethoven's rarely performed Triple Concerto and Berlioz's Symphonie Fantastique, November 18-19, 2022.

o Canadian-Trinidadian conductor KwamÃ© Ryan will conduct John Adams's Short Ride in a Fast Machine, Korngold's Violin Concerto in D Major, and Copland's Symphony No. 3, January 13-14, 2023.

o Associate Conductor of The Cleveland Orchestra, Vinay Parameswaran, conducts Gabriella Smith's Field Guide, Britten's Les Illuminations, William Grant Still's Poem for Orchestra, and Sibelius's Symphony No. 5, February 3-4, 2023.

o Joshua Weilerstein will conduct Smyth's On the Cliffs of Cornwall, Grieg's Piano Concerto in A minor, with Joyce Yang as soloist, and Brahms's Symphony No. 4, February 10-11, 2023.

o Conductor Laureate of the Singapore Symphony Orchestra, Lan Shui, will lead the CSO in Barber's The School for Scandal Overture, Mendelssohn's Piano Concerto No. 1, with Mari Kodama as soloist; and Rachmaninoff's Symphony No. 2, April 28-29, 2023.

o Kazem Abdullah will conduct Mozart's Symphony No. 38 in D Major, Prague; Stravinsky's Violin Concerto in D major, featuring Alexi Kenney as soloist; and DvoÅ™Ã¡k's Symphony No. 8 in G major, May 19-20, 2023.

The Charlotte Symphony will partner with The Mint Museum for the 2023 exhibit, Picasso Landscapes: Out of Bounds with a performance of works by Igor Stravinsky, one of Picasso's dear friends, and more, March 10-11, 2023.

Additional highlights of the season include the return of conductor Jessica Cottis, leading the Orchestra and Charlotte Master Chorale in Mendelssohn's Symphony No. 2, Lobgesang (Hymn of Praise), March 24-25, 2023 and a performance of Bruch's Violin Concerto featuring Concertmaster Calin Ovidiu Lupanu as soloist, conducted by Mei-Ann Chen, February 24-25, 2023.

The 2022-23 season of the Sandra and Leon Levine Pops Series will explore a wide range of musical genres, from iconic Soul tunes to the Music of the Beatles. The series will open with a celebration of the reigning divas of Soul and R&B with Queens of Soul (October 21-22, 2022). The magic of the holiday season comes to life with Holiday Pops (December 16-18, 2022). Classical Mystery Tour: Music of The Beatles will honor the musical legacy of The Beatles with authentic reproductions of their most famous songs as you've never heard them before, live with the Charlotte Symphony (February 17-18, 2023). The series concludes with 007: The Best of James Bond, a celebration of the greatest music from five decades of Bond films, including the iconic Theme Song and "Nobody Does it Better" (May 12-13, 2023).

From holiday train rides to epic space battles, the Charlotte Symphony's 2022-23 Movie Series will bring to life legendary music scores, live to film, for the ultimate "surround-sound" experience. The series will feature The Polar Express (November 25-26, 2022), Star Wars: Return of the Jedi (March 17-18, 2023), The Princess Bride (May 5-6, 2023), and Indiana Jones: Raiders of the Lost Ark (June 16-17, 2023).

The Charlotte Symphony believes that music plays a vital role in lifelong learning and is committed to nurturing a passion for orchestral music in Charlotte through diverse educational programming and excellent instruction.

The 2022-23 season will present four one-hour concerts designed for children 4-9 years of age. Each event includes pre-concert activities including music-related crafts and a hands-on instrument petting zoo. The season will include Symphony Spooktacular, a Halloween special featuring spooky tunes like Mussorgsky's Night on Bald Mountain and Gounod's Funeral March of a Marionette (October 22, 2022). The magic of the holiday season comes to life with a family friendly performance of Holiday Pops featuring sing-alongs and snowfall (December 17, 2022). Hans Christian Andersen's timeless tale, The Emperor's New Clothes, comes to life with musical storytelling and a visit from Grey Seal Puppets (February 18, 2023). Classical Kids Live: Tchaikovsky Discovers America tells the true story of Tchaikovsky's arrival in New York for the grand opening of Carnegie Hall and his trip to Niagara Falls through his most beloved music (May 13, 2023).

In the 2022-23 season, The Charlotte Symphony will continue to offer Pre-Concert Talks before every Classical concert - free of charge for ticketholders. Resident Conductor Christopher James Lees, or a guest conductor or artist, leads a discussion about the evening's repertoire and composers, allowing concertgoers to feel more connected to the in-concert experience. Learn more here.

The Charlotte Symphony's three Youth Orchestras offer extraordinary music education to the youth of Charlotte. The ensembles are inclusive, diverse, and accessible to all students, regardless of financial resources. High-quality ensemble training is led by Charlotte Symphony

Resident Conductor Christopher James Lees, Youth Ensemble Conductor Eric Thompson, and the Charlotte Symphony musicians.

With the recent addition of the Youth Ensemble, the CSO now offers expanded access to orchestral training for students who have never had group instruction. This affords students new opportunities for a pathway towards musical exploration and enrichment within the CSO's Youth Orchestra program and beyond. Learn more here.

Project Harmony, a tuition-free, after-school music program, will continue in the 2022-23 season. A powerful program serving Title I schools and families in under-resourced Charlotte communities, Project Harmony provides free instruments and ensemble music training to its students. Together with our partner, Arts+, the CSO serves students grades 2-5 in four Charlotte community-based sites in the Montclaire, West Sugar Creek, West Boulevard, and Winterfield neighborhoods. Learn more here.

The Charlotte Symphony continues to bring music to the community through programs like Music for All, which allows members of the Charlotte community on public assistance to attend most CSO concerts for $1 per ticket and Healing Hands, a program that sends orchestra musicians to perform in area hospitals, senior care centers, and community centers to enrich the lives of patients, residents, and caregivers.

You can also find the CSO out in the community at your local brewery for On Tap, the popular series featuring an intimate orchestra experience within the laid-back environment of a neighborhood brewery. (Details for the 2022-23 On Tap Series to be announced at a later date)

In the 2022-23 season, the CSO will look to strengthen and expand its community partnerships through a variety of programs and services, including in area churches, schools, community centers, and higher education.

Subscriptions for the Classical, Pops, Family, and Movie series go on sale today, March 21, 2022. Individual tickets for all performances will go on sale to the public beginning in July. For more information visit charlottesymphony.org.

Celebrating its 90th anniversary in the 2021-22 season, the Charlotte Symphony is committed to uplifting, entertaining, and educating the diverse communities of Charlotte-Mecklenburg and beyond through exceptional musical experiences. Led by internationally renowned Music Director Christopher Warren-Green, the Symphony upholds the highest artistic integrity and takes bold steps to engage the community through music. The CSO employs 62 professional full time orchestra musicians, serves three youth orchestras, and offers significant educational programming aimed at improving areas of our community with the greatest need. The Charlotte Symphony plays a leading cultural role in the Charlotte area and aims to serve the community as a civic leader, reflecting and uniting our region through the transformative power of live music.