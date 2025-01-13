News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

A SMALL AND HUMBLE ERASURE to be Presented at Davidson Community Players

Gardner's artistic rendering begs us all to consider what is sacrificed in the ever-problematic quest for space.

A SMALL AND HUMBLE ERASURE to be Presented at Davidson Community Players Image
Davidson Community Players will present the world premiere production of a true Charlotte original. Playwright Stephanie Gardner digs deep into Queen City history to explore a pivotal moment in which the powers-that-be drove marginalized theatre makers toward founding a venue atop an enslaved people's burial ground.

In a sweeping, generations-spanning, and playful style, Gardner's artistic rendering begs us all to consider what is sacrificed in the ever-problematic quest for space.

Individual Tickets will be $12-$27 (Plus NC State taxes and fees). Recommended for ages 15+.




