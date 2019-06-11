Win Lunch with The Gay Royals, Prince Manvendra Singh Gohil & Duke Deandre on July 1 in NYC

Bid to win the chance to sit and have lunch with India's Openly Gay Prince Manvendra Singh Gohil and Duke Deandre, also known as The Gay Royals on July 1st in New York City.

The winner will join The Gay Royals for lively conversation, learn more about Broadway to Bombay and make new friends!

"I am Prince Manvendra Singh Gohil, Chairperson and Co-founder of Lakshya Trust, the first organization in Gujarat to work on HIV prevention among MSM (Men having sex with Men) and the transgender population. www.lakshya-trust.org

I am the first member of a royal family to openly come out as gay in March of 2006 which sent shock waves all over the world. I am the third Indian to be invited by Oprah Winfrey to Chicago for the show "Gays around the World" in November 2007 and the only Indian to be invited for the 2nd time for her farewell season in Jan 2011.

I have traveled extensively to give lectures and create awareness about homosexuality and HIV/AIDS to countries around the world like USA, Sweden, Brazil, UK, Holland, France, Australia, Indonesia, Japan, Sri Lanka, Hongkong, etc.

We are proud to help establish Broadway to Bombay and I am happy to advise on the LGBTQI culture and climate here in India and the issues that Broadway to Bombay wants to address.

I am Married to Deandre Duke of Hanumanteshwar since March of 2013." - Prince Manvendra Singh Gohil

"Hello, I am Deandre, the Duke of Hanumanteshwar. Who I am is the URGC Ambassador USA-IND; Dr of Religious Science; Orical card reader and spiritual guide. I am a Peace keeper. I am much involved with Human Rights and LGBT rights.

I believe that flagging is an important part of gay culture and now has even more of an effect globally moving toward bringing people together. I am proud to be a part of Broadway to Bombay and excited to see its legacy realized here in India.

I am married to Manvendra Singh Gohil since March of 2013." - Deandre, the Duke

Broadway to Bombay is a program of (or fiscally sponsored by) Fractured Atlas.

Dates

Experience occurs on Jul 01, 2019.

Additional Lot

Details

Participant must be at least must be 21 years or older.

Valid for 4 people

Duration: 2 hour lunch

A meal is part of the event.

The meal cost is included.

Alcoholic beverages are not included.

Gratuity is included.

If the winner is unable to attend the lunch scheduled, the winner understands that funds donated will not be refunded, and that Broadway to Bombay will do our best to accommodate a way for the winner to still meet the Gay Royals by a secure video conferencing service.

