Win 2 Tickets to THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA and Backstage Tour with Cast Member Maree Johnson

Click Here for More Articles on THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA

Enjoy two premium orchestra tickets to Andrew Lloyd Weber's beloved The Phantom of the Opera and go backstage with principal cast member Maree Johnson, who plays Madame Giry, to see one of the most elaborate sets in New York on a tour through 19th-century Paris.

For more details click HERE!

Dates



Experience will occur within the following date range(s):

Dec 04, 2019 to Mar 27, 2020

Experience blackout dates: Weekend performances, holiday weeks and school vacation weeks.



Additional Lot Details



Valid for 2 people.

This is a private meet and greet.

Length of meet and greet: backstage tour.

Available performances: a Tuesday evening at 7PM, Wednesday evening at 8PM, Thursday matinee at 2PM or Thursday evening at 8PM.

Lot #1910892





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You