Win 2 Tickets to HAMILTON in San Francisco Plus a Backstage Tour

You & a guest will see Hamilton in San Francisco and get an exclusive backstage tour with Trey Curtis!

From bastard orphan to Washington's right hand man, rebel to war hero, a loving husband caught in the country's first sex scandal, to the Treasury head who made an untrusting world believe in the American economy. George Washington, Eliza Hamilton, Thomas Jefferson and Hamilton's lifelong friend/foil Aaron Burr all make their mark in this astonishing new musical exploration of a political mastermind.

Please note this item must be redeemed before November 30th!

Dates

Experience occurs from Oct 01, 2019 to Nov 30, 2019.

Additional Lot

Details

Valid for 2 people

Duration: Unknown

This is a private meet and greet.

Winner must submit at least 3 possible dates to attend the performance immediately after the auction closes.

Once tickets have been booked, there are no changes, exchanges or refunds.

Any new date requests or changes will be at the winner's expense. In the event that a show closes before the winner has had a chance to redeem their tickets, The Performing Arts Project will honor the donation with another show of the winner's choice, if possible. Individual giving the backstage tour may change due to availability.

Item must be redeemed before November 30th.

Lot #1869100





